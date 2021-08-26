Maureen Abood’s Lentil Bulgur Soup with Mint Olive Oil

This original recipe was posted on January 15, 2021 by Maureen Abood at her popular Middle Eastern food blog: https://www.maureenabood.com/lentil-bulgur-soup-with-mint-olive-oil/

Maureen Abood is a second-generation Lebanese American, and an expert in Lebanese and Mediterranean cuisine. She publishes recipes at her award-winning website, MaureenAbood.com, and cookbook, Rose Water & Orange Blossoms: Fresh & Classic Recipes from My Lebanese Kitchen. Discover outstanding ingredients, kits, skills, and tools to make home cooking even more appealing and enjoyable at MaureenAboodMarket.com.

Maureen’s childhood and upbringing as a Lebanese-American in Michigan inspired her to launch her website and online shop, and write her cookbook. Her work explores her heritage through its most-beloved foods. Her creative culinary guides, from grandparents to parents, cousins, and aunts, come alive in her stories.

A long-time writer and cook, her work has been published extensively, including the New York Times, the Washington Post, Saveur, and the Huffington Post. She furthered her passion for food at Tante Marie’s Cooking School in San Francisco, from which she graduated in 2010. Taking an ingredient-focused approach that makes the most of every season’s bounty, Maureen presents more than 100 irresistible recipes in her cookbook that will delight readers with their evocative flavors: Spiced Lamb Kofta Burgers, Avocado Tabbouleh in Little Gems, and Pomegranate Rose Sorbet. Throughout the cookbook there are the touching stories of Maureen’s Lebanese-American upbringing, the path that led her to culinary school and to launch her blog, and life in Harbor Springs, her lakeside Michigan town.

Maureen is a major proponent of the Mediterranean Diet, working a component of it into every meal or snack of the day. The Mediterranean Diet blends the basics of healthy eating with the traditional flavors and cooking methods of the Mediterranean featured in Lebanon, Greece, Italy and other cultures along Mediterranean Sea. “After all, this is the healthiest of ways to eat and live,” says Maureen. This appetizing vegetarian/vegan soup is tops on the healthy-delicious list for including grains, legumes, herbs and olive oil. Maureen says her recipe was inspired by a recipe that was originally featured in the Washington Post. She suggests serving this soup as a main course with a tossed salad and garlic toast or pita chips. This soup is also great as a starter or a sustaining lunch mid-day.