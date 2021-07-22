Farewell to Ambassador Varuzhan Nersesyan

WASHINGTON — The Armenian Embassy here hosted a farewell reception on Monday, July 19, for Ambassador Varuzhan Nersesyan and his family, who after two and half years of service has been reposted to Great Britain, Starting August 1.

Participants at the event included US State Department officials, members of the US Congress, other ambassadors in the US and Armenian Community religious and organizations representatives in the US.

Primate Bishop Daniel Findikyan opened the program, followed by Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary Bureau of European and Eurasian affairs of State Department John Armstrong, Rep. Jackie Speier, (D, CA) and Ambassador Nersesyan.