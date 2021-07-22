  TOP STORIES WEEK   29
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
29

Week

Latest articles of the week
John Armstrong listens as Amb. Varuzhan Nersesyan listens. (Haykaram Nahapetyan photo)
Armenia & KarabakhCommunity

Farewell to Ambassador Varuzhan Nersesyan

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
28
0

WASHINGTON — The Armenian Embassy here hosted a farewell reception on Monday, July 19, for Ambassador Varuzhan Nersesyan and his family, who after two and half years of service has been reposted to Great Britain, Starting August 1.

Participants at the event included US State Department officials, members of the US Congress, other ambassadors in the US and Armenian Community religious and organizations representatives in the US.

Primate Bishop Daniel Findikyan opened the program, followed by Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary Bureau of European and Eurasian affairs of State Department John Armstrong, Rep. Jackie Speier, (D, CA) and Ambassador Nersesyan.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Rep. Schiff Secures $950,000 for Armenian American Museum in Upcoming Funding Legislation
Next A Harp for Gyumri
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaUnited KingdomUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.