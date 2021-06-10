  TOP STORIES WEEK   23
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
23

Week

Latest articles of the week
Arts & CultureCommunity

Jewelry Retailer Alex and Ani Files for Bankruptcy

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
3
0

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. – Rhode Island jewelry retailer Alex and Ani LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to a court filing made on June 9.

The company’s estimated assets ranged from $100 million to $500 million as did its estimated liabilities, according to the filing made in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Mall owners Simon Property Group Inc and Brookfield Property Partners LP are among its largest unsecured creditors. Each are owed more than $3 million in rent payments, according to Bloomberg News.

Alex and Ani’s products include charm bracelets and necklaces. Founded in 2004 by Carolyn Rafaelian, it has locations in the United States, Aruba and Panama. Rafaelian left the operation of the company about a year ago and later launched a new jewelry company. Alex and Ani, now controlled by a British private equity firm, said it would continue to work through the bankruptcy process as it seeks buyers for its assets and continue restructuring.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Arax and Janigian School Fresno School Board on Fresno’s Anti-Armenian Past
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.