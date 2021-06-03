Michigan’s AGBU Manoogian Graduates Record-Breaking Senior Class

SOUTHFIELD, MI — Since its founding by benefactors Alex and Marie Manoogian in 1969, the AGBU Alex and Marie Manoogian School has been one of the premier Armenian educational establishments in the United States. The only Armenian day school outside of California which goes up to 12th grade, the school has been a pillar of the Armenian culture and heritage in the Detroit area.
In 1995, the school succeeded in transitioning from a private school to a publicly-funded charter school authorized by Central Michigan University, opening its horizons to the broader community with its doors open to all, while keeping its close ties with the Armenian community and Armenian history and language (Western) as a requirement of the curriculum. Its strong ESL (English as a Second Language) program, developed originally for the children of Armenian immigrants, has attracted the children of other immigrant groups to the school.
With the difficulties of the Covid pandemic, many schools have struggled to keep their students engaged. Manoogian not only succeeding in weathering the pandemic, but the Class of 2021 ended up being one of the most successful groups of graduates to date.
Graduating Class
The senior class of 2021 has 33 students. Nearly half have a 4-year cumulative GPAs of over 3.5, a new record for the school. Nearly half are part of the National Honor Society. Eight students have been accepted to the University of Michigan – Ann Arbor with full four-year scholarships. In total the class has received acceptances from 85 universities, and been awarded a total of $4.446 million in four-year tuition scholarships, both of which are new records for the school as well.