True to your lifelong pursuit of human rights and in line with the noble ideals of our founding fathers, you chose to be on the right side of history.

For many years, this tragic event of history remained a casualty of political expediency, until you came to stand tall and with the highest degree of honesty and truthfulness defined this mass atrocity with the name that it deserves.

The United States, which personifies the principles of human dignity, has historically stood by the victims and survivors of the Armenian Genocide, beginning with US Ambassador Henry Morgenthau, a witness of the tragedy in 1915, and President Woodrow Wilson, whose arbitration of the rights of minorities and wisdom to support the Sèvres Treaty defined the trampled rights of the victims of this great tragedy, all the way to the Near East Relief organization, which provided care, food and hope to the survivors of the genocide.

Your noble proclamation on this occasion raises you to the level of all our American leaders who have made history by enunciating and giving life to American values.

Your proclamation comes to certify and complement the legislative actions undertaken in 2019 by the House of Representatives and the Senate of the United States.

This timely action by the executive and legislative branches of the world’s most powerful nation is a most proper moral and historic lesson to the deniers of the Armenian Genocide.