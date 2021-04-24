France Honors 1,500,000 Armenians Exterminated in 1915

PARIS – On Saturday April 24, 2021, around 4,000 French Armenians came to listen to leading public figures of the French Republic, such as the mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, the president of the Ile de France region Valérie Pécresse and the spokesperson of the French government Gabriel Attal.

Each of these dignitaries brought strong support to the Armenian cause and against denial. In the morning French President Emmanuel Macron came in front of the Armenian Genocide Memorial, in front of the statue of Reverend Komitas, where he gathered alongside the Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, the Ambassador of Armenia Hasmik Tolmajian, as well as the co-chairs of the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations in France, Ara Toranian and Mourad Papazian.

President Macron said: “On April 24, the Armenian Genocide commemoration day, we are not forgetting. We will fight together against negationism, hatred, violence. The French people and the Armenian people are forever linked.

Government spokesperson Attal declared: “On April 24, we commemorate the Armenian Genocide, a national day inscribed on the republican calendar by Emmanuel Macron. Let us be in thought with those and those who maintain the memory and fight against denial.

“As the war has once again marred the Caucasian soil, we know how fragile the situation is. France’s position is invariable, inflexible: it is and will remain alongside the Armenians in their desire for peace. We will be there to help and ensure it.

“Some believed they could silence the Armenian Genocide, stifle the cry of the innocent.