Armenian Genocide

Tekeyan Cultural Association Participates in Genocide Commemoration in Montebello

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
MONTEBELLO, Calif. – Representatives of the Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) participated in the 106th Armenian Genocide Commemoration at the Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument in Montebello, CA on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The annual commemoration was organized by the United Armenian Council of Los Angeles, which represents over forty religious, political, cultural, benevolent and compatriotic organizations.

Left to right: Shahnour Hovsepian, Ara Aharonian, Kevork Keushkerian, Hilda Hartounian, Mayda Kuredjian, Carl Bardakian and Hasmig Karayan

The service for the canonized saints of the genocide was conducted by the clergy, which included the singing of the solemn “Hrashatsan” sharagan, which was masterfully composed by the late Archbishop Zareh Aznavourian of the Great House of Cilicia.

Members of the TCA Metro Los Angeles committee with their families

Representing the Central Board of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada in paying homage by laying flowers at the seventy-five-foot-tall monument were Hilda Hartounian, Kevork Keushkerian and Carl Bardakian and TCA West Coast Executive Secretary, Mayda Kuredjian. Also participating were Sevan Deirbadrossian, Shahnour Hovsepian and Hasmig Karayan, TCA Metro Los Angeles chapter committee members.

