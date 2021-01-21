With Verve and Passion, Kariné Poghosyan Brings Out the Soul of Classical Music

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Poghosyan has added Facebook Live appearances to her repertoire. “If you asked me one week before we went into lockdown ‘Do you mind going live and just playing for the universe out there?’… I would probably have a panic attack,” she says, laughing. But once the world was on lockdown Poghosyan figured, “Why not? Maybe five people will tune in and want to run away into the world of music for 15-20 minutes.”

It was more than “five people” Her Facebook Live concerts proved highly popular and so she made them a weekly occurrence, with her 45th concert — dedicated to the music of Arno Babajanian — slated for Friday, January 22.

“It’s been super meaningful to search for different themes for each week” says Poghosyan. And she truly shows her vast repertoire and understanding of classical composers as she introduces new pieces to her listeners week after week. Poghosyan typically says a little about the composer and about each piece, informing her audience about the background of the music. Her friendly, vibrant demeanor puts a welcoming face onto the world of classical music for those who might not typically listen to it, and makes her fans excited to hear what she is going to present. And in today’s world, it helps to have some context as to why certain pieces were written by a composer. It can go from being “that piece that your 9-year-old cousin had to practice over and over again” to being a deep and meaningful experience, when, for example, you learn that Beethoven’s famous Moonlight Sonata was written after the composer experienced a major romantic rejection.

Bringing Classical Music to a Wider Audience

“I’m very passionate about making the world that doesn’t feel as close to classical music, understand how much they’re missing out, and bring them into this world,” the pianist says. “It’s interesting because since Covid I’ve had so many people write me in the comments, from all over the world.” Poghosyan has fans from the US, Canada, Australia, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and of course Armenia. Her performances seem to spread in a word-of-mouth manner by being reshared on social media. She seems bowled over by the response she has gotten — requests for composers, requests for pieces – occasionally even personal stories that she gets to share in, such as a fan whose friend wasn’t doing well health-wise, but had loved Poghosyan’s rendition of Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition when she was performing in Europe. The fan asked Poghosyan to play the piece and the artist responded with a dedication to the sick friend.

But, she says, “the thing that makes me the happiest is also that I’m seeing a lot of different age groups.” Poghosyan is passionate about breaking down the stereotype that classical music is for old people. It “is such nonsense,” she says. “Young people are all about heart and soul and energy and passion. And classical music has all of that!”

A Proud Armenian Artist

As a proud Armenian, she has had a lot of support from the community especially in the New York area. She has worked with AGBU, Tekeyan, Armenia Fund, and other groups in the past, including a fundraiser with Armenia’s permanent mission to the UN in support of the Artsakh War, which noted writer Chris Bohjalian also participated in as a speaker. Poghosyan’s Facebook account, so valuable to her career, was even temporarily blocked when pro-Azeri hackers reported as spam her outspoken posts in support of Armenia and Artsakh.

She also seeks to promote some of the great Armenian composers who might not be known in the wider world. For her weekly Facebook Live concerts, she generally has to come up with unique ideas of what to present. But the choice for January 22 was easy – it’s precisely the 100th birthday of Arno Babajanian. “I want to use that opportunity to introduce Babajanian to the 99% non-Armenian crowd” who watches her concerts. “I also want to highlight the many different aspects of his music that aren’t often highlighted.” Many know Babajanian primarily as an ethnic composer with his most famous piece, Elegy, based on Sayat-Nova’s immortal ballad Kani Vur Jan Im. “He is so diverse, there are so many layers to him, that [Armenian folk influence] is just one of the layers. There’s also a very crazy avant-garde layer where he goes into this very dissonant, out-there, atonal style music…I’m going to keep it short, because I know it’s not as accessible, but I want to show just a two minute piece of his, that’s just so crazy, Prokofiev-esque and Stravinsky-esque. And he also wrote for film, and jazz style music. And I might to a piece from that style. He’s a little bit like Gershwin, to me.” Noting that Babajanian might have had the stature of Gershwin had he come from a larger nation than Armenia, Poghosyan avers: “I’m going to try to help with that mission – we’ll see.”

Certainly, Poghosyan is not only keeping people entertained during the pandemic, but promoting classical music to a broader audience, shining a spotlight on Armenian composers, and most importantly, using her passion for the music – something that comes out in her playing as well as when she speaks about the composers and the background – to bring listeners a different classical music experience than they are used to. When presented and interpreted by Poghosyan, classical piano music is something more than just an intellectual exercise or a high-class form of entertainment.

“If I can summarize what I’m doing with music, I want to make sure music is more than just an escape, I want to make sure that music … has that transformative power, and you do not come out of the concert hall the same person that you were.”

For more information about her, visit her website, www.karinepoghosyan.com.