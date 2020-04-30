Karl Lagasse: ‘Our Ancestry Plays a Role Even if We Are Unaware’

Please tell us about your parents.

I have been influenced by many great artists, my parents included. I choose the things I admire in their characters and I implement them not only in my professional life but personal as well. Thanks to my parents, I was able to see that art can be more than just pleasure, but also a profession. I might not have chosen to be an artist if I hadn’t been already exposed to the notion.

Although you deal with painting, collages and photography, you consider yourself more sculptor. Maybe working with stones comes from your Armenian genes?

It does feel as if I was always meant to do what I am doing in sculpting. Our ancestry plays a role even if we are unaware. The path I’m on in life was laid out for me long before I came into being. The journey that led me to where I am today, started in Armenia with my ancestors. There might have been even another sculptor in the mix. I feel the importance of the steps taken by those that came before me, as do I feel the importance of the steps I take for the generations to come.

Have you any idea where your Armenian ancestors came from and is anything Armenian in your personality and art?

One of my kids has a birthmark thanks to his Armenian ancestry. It is endearing. I am sure there are a lot of Armenian traits that I possess that I am not even aware. I have been to Armenia in search of answers to many questions, but I still have much to learn.

The art field is quite active and interesting in Armenia and the Diaspora. Do you have any Armenian inspirations?

I must say that music is very inspiring and important in helping me create. This is how I met my wife, who is a singer. I enjoy the Armenian singer Liz Sarian among many others. I would love to visit more and discover more of the art scene.

“One Dollar” is a kind of symbol of American dream. What about creating “Armenian Dram” – as a symbol of Armenian statehood and desire for increasing of Armenia’s economy?

The symbolism within the “One Dollar” is universal that is another reason why I chose it. I believe it represents us all. Strength, freedom, and the self-made man are just some of the powerful messages I wish to communicate to the world as a whole. Honestly, I would love to be the artistic mind behind the creation of a real currency. If I could do this for Armenia, that would be an honor.

In 2014 you traveled to Armenia. Do you think about returning with a special project?

I have many projects in the near future and some of them will impact the Armenian people directly. I immediately fell in love with the country and its people. I felt very alive and inspired during my last visit. I will bring my family the next time I come and look forward to my return very soon.