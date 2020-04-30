Aurora Initiative Announces Humanitarian Candidates on April 24

YEREVAN — On April 24, the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative hosted an online discussion to honor those who perished a century ago during the Armenian Genocide and celebrate modern heroes, including those fighting the global outbreak of COVID-19.

In accordance with the symbolic traditions upheld by the Initiative for many years, Aurora revealed the names of 2020 Aurora Humanitarians, chosen by the Aurora Prize Selection Committee for their courage, commitment and impact.

“We’re part of the globe; we’re part of humanity. We’re setting an example that morally righteous nations can remind the humanity occasionally, during terrible times, that we are not alone. We are each other’s keepers. We represent the nation that stands for solidarity and compassion,” noted Vartan Gregorian, co-founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and Aurora Prize Selection Committee member.

The online discussion, titled “Aurora. Standing in Solidarity,” moderated by Nicola Stanisch, Aurora’s executive director, brought together Noubar Afeyan, Vartan Gregorian and Ruben Vardanyan, co-founders of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative; Lord Ara Darzi, chair of the Aurora Prize Selection Committee, and Marguerite Barankitse, inaugural Aurora Prize Laureate.

Darzi took the virtual stage to announce the 2020 Aurora Humanitarians: Fartuun Adan and Ilwad Elman, Angélique Namaika, Sophie Beau and Klaus Vogel, Sakena Yacoobi. “Aurora is about building a broader humanitarian movement and maintaining a cycle of giving and is focused on gratitude in action. By bringing these traditions online today, we are adapting to our current situation, bringing people together, remembering the kindness of humanity and celebrating the work of these heroes,” said Darzi.

On behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors, an Aurora Prize Laureate is honored each year with a $1,000,000 award and a unique opportunity to continue the cycle of giving by supporting the organizations that have inspired their humanitarian action. The 2020 Aurora Humanitarians have nominated the following organizations: