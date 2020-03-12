Recipe Corner: Two Spring Salads

Salt and pepper, dash of cayenne pepper or paprika

Chopped green or black olives, chopped parsley, roasted bell pepper strips, sprigs of mint, rosemary or basil as garnish

Preparation:

Soak the beans overnight. Drain, add cold water to cover and boil for 25-30 minutes. Drain, and add just enough warm water to cover beans.

In a medium pan, sauté the garlic and onions in oil, add bell pepper, scallions, parsley, tomatoes, and seasonings, and cook for about 8-10 minutes. Add the cooked onion mixture to the beans and stir. Cook for another 20 minutes.

Serve salad warm or cold garnished with olives, parsley, roasted bell pepper strips, and sprigs of mint, rosemary or basil. Drizzle with olive oil, if desired.

Note: For a Vospov Piaz (Lentil Salad), substitute 2-3 cups of cooked lentils in place of the beans.

Reprinted from the 1985 Dorcas Guild Cookbook, Fresno, California.

Serves 4-6.

Bulgur Coleslaw

Ingredients:

1/2 cup medium bulgur

1 cup water

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

1/3 cup plain yogurt, to taste

3 tablespoons cider vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon coarse ground mustard

1 teaspoon celery seeds

1/2 teaspoon dill weed

4-5 thinly sliced green onions

1 tablespoon lemon juice

3-4 cups finely shredded cabbage (green, red, savoy or Napa can be used)

1/2 cup each thinly sliced celery and shredded carrots

Salt and coarse black pepper

Chopped fresh parsley, fresh or dried mint as garnish

Preparation:

Combine the bulgur, water, and salt in a pan, and bring to a boil. Stir, cover, reduce heat, and simmer for 15-20 minutes or until all liquid is absorbed.

In a medium bowl, combine the mayonnaise, yogurt, cider vinegar, honey, mustard, celery seeds, dill weed, green onions, and lemon juice. Blend dressing into the hot cooked bulgur. Cover and chill, preferably overnight.

To serve, combine the bulgur mixture with cabbage, celery and carrots, and toss. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with fresh parsley or fresh or dried mint.

Serves 4-6.

Reprinted from A Harvest of Recipes Cookbook, published by the Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church, Fresno, California.