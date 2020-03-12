New Recipients of Vartan Gregorian Scholarship Announced

YEREVAN — Asya Darbinyan with a research project Armenian Refugees of the War and Genocide and Russian Imperial Humanitarianism and a team of scholars led by Knar Khachatryan with their project Urbanization and Socioeconomic Development in Armenia: A Throwback to More Than One Century, were named the new recipients of the Vartan Gregorian Scholarship (Research Grants) Program.

“This is the second phase of the scholarship program, and I would like to note that we have had very interesting research projects submitted. In academic research, it’s all about quality, not quantity: this is the motto we rely on while selecting the best two proposals. Year after year, a growing number of Vartan Gregorian scholarship recipients will help create of new community of scholars involved in the Armenian studies, and this is very good news for all of us,” said Hayk Demoyan, Vartan Gregorian Scholarship Selection Board Member.

Asya Darbinyan, one of the two recipients of the Scholarship Program, is a postdoctoral fellow for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Stockton University. With the support of the scholarship, she will complete her study of Armenian refugees of the Great War and the Armenian Genocide exposing the role of Russian Imperial Humanitarianism during that period.

“This scholarship will provide me with a special opportunity to bring to a successful completion the research and analysis of the extensive, yet understudied, sources on this important aspect of Armenian history and the history of humanitarianism. Considering the financial difficulties emerging scholars have to face, it will be a huge support for my project and for the continuous research in the field of Armenian studies,” says Asya Darbinyan.

The group of young scholars, Aleksandr Grigoryan, Anna Ohanyan, Ara Sanjian led by Knar Khachatryan, Associate Professor at American University of Armenia, is the other participant of this year’s Vartan Gregorian Scholarship. Their socioeconomic approach will produce a unique systematic study of urbanization and economic history of Armenia.

“We will explore the long-term effects of historic events on urbanization and its impact on the country’s economic and social development. Our research will focus on providing evidence of the disproportional regional development of the Armenian economy over the period of 1900-2015. This scholarship will give us an opportunity to undertake a quality scholarly research on a high priority area for the Armenian economic and social development,” noticed Knar Khachatryan.