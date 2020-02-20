Recipe Corner: Farro and Pine Nut Salad

Farro is an ancient wheat grain that originated in Mesopotamia. Farro is loved for its nutty flavor and unique, chewy texture. It’s a great alternative to other popular grains, such as rice, quinoa, buckwheat and barley, among others. Popular in Italy, this healthy grain is gaining favor in the US for its versatility and health benefits.

This versatile recipe is courtesy of Robyn Kalajian at thearmeniankitchen.com, the popular Armenian cooking and cuisine website. While doing an inventory in her pantry recently, Robyn noticed a partial bag of farro and was inspired. “Farro is similar to barley,” Robyn says, “but it is harder to find in stores, and usually costlier.”

“While trying to figure out what to make with the remaining farro,” Robyn adds, “it occurred to me that a hearty salad with pine nuts I had in the freezer would do nicely. Rummaging through the vegetable drawer of the refrigerator, I found a little of this and a little of that, and finally put together a farro and pine nut salad worthy of company fare.”

Ingredients:

1 cup uncooked farro*