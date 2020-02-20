Applications Accepted for AIWA Hasmik Mgrdichian Scholarships

  TOP STORIES WEEK   08
 

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Affiliate of the Armenian International Women’s Association (AIWA) announces that applications are now being accepted for the Hasmik Mgrdichian Scholarships.

The Hasmik Mgrdichian Scholarships were established in 2011 to annually award scholarships to female university students. Thanks to her continued generosity, each year $5,000 is awarded to five students from California. Applications are now available on line.

Criteria:

  • Female California Resident of Armenian Descent
  • Financial verification (First 2 pages of 2019 income tax returns. If not available, provide first 2 pages of 2018 tax returns.)
  • Full-time student at accredited University/College (Sophomore, Junior or Senior Status or Graduate Student, 2020-2021)
  • 3.2 Minimum GPA, with certified copy of transcripts
  • Two letters of Recommendation, one from an academic instructor/advisor, one from a community representative
  • Passport Sized-Photograph

Applicants may submit a scholarship application annually, and former scholarship recipients also may reapply.

Applications will not be considered unless all required information is mailed by April 17, 2020 to: Scholarship Committee, Armenian International Women’s Assn., LA, 2311 Roscomare Road, #10, Los Angeles, CA 90077.

Nicole Nishanian, president of AIWA-LA, stated “Our scholarship program was created by Hasmik Mgrdichian, one of the founders of the Los Angeles Affiliate. The scholarships are a tribute to her memory and continue to recognize her legacy to assist in the education of young Armenian women. She would be proud of the young women her scholarship awards have assisted through the years to accomplish their goals.”

The Scholarship Committee, chaired by Lily Balian with committee members Hermine Janoyan, Cindy Norian, Diane Cabraloff, Diana Hekimian, Houry Aposhian and Lysa Gregorian, granddaughter of Hasmik Mgrdichian. They are committed to reaching out to all California universities and colleges to inform women students of the opportunity to submit an application for the scholarship awards. Flyers and notices are being sent to Armenian schools, organizations and churches.

In addition to the Hasmik Mgrdichian Scholarship Awards from the Los Angeles Affiliate, other scholarships ranging from $500 to $5,000 are available through the AIWA International Board in the names of Olga Proudian, Ethel Jaffarian Duffett, Agnes Missirian, Lucy Kasparian Aharonian, Hripsime Parsekian, Dr. Carolann S. Najarian, Rose A. Hovanessian and others. The application may be located and downloaded at: www.aiwainternational.org. For further information, email: scholarships@aiwainternational.org.

Applications for all AIWA scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year can be downloaded from the AIWA Website: www.aiwainternational.org. Young women are urged to apply for both scholarships.

Winners will be announced in June 2020.

 

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
