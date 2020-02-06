Kassakhian Runs for Glendale City Council

GLENDALE — Ardashes “Ardy” Kassakhian, who has served as Glendale City Clerk from 2005 (see Mirror-Spectator), is making his bid for one of the three seats available on Glendale City Council.
He is running in a full field for the March 3 election. Not surprisingly, due to the large Armenian population of Glendale, five out of the eight candidates are of Armenian background, while two are incumbents.
When asked what distinguishes him from the other candidates, including the incumbents, he argued that it was greater pertinent experience, declaring “First of all, no one has attended more City Council meetings than I have. As city clerk, I have been to practically every single City Council meeting in the last 14 years so I understand where Glendale was, where it is today as a city, and where it is headed, if we have the right leadership and work with different parts of our community in a collaborative way.” Added to this, he sits as a state commissioner on the New Motor Vehicle Board, which hears disputes between new automobile salesmen and automobile manufacturers, and teaches political science and government as an adjunct instructor at Glendale Community College.
He has been involved in various local organizations. He is a member of the Glendale YMCA Board and former board member of Glendale Character and Ethics Project, Friends of the Glendale Public Library, and Co-Chair of the Glendale Youth Leadership Conference. He has also been involved in Armenian community politics.
Kassakhian said, “I am the only candidate in this election who has actually written a law and helped craft legislation that was signed by the governor.” This was a recent law that reversed the ballot order for elections to place local races such as for city council, school boards or college boards prior to federal ones, which draws more attention to these sometimes neglected but important positions.
The Campaign