Recipe Corner: The Vintage Press Chocolate Walnut Tart

By Chef David Vartanian
Crust:
1 egg
1/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 2/3 cups all-purpose flour
1/8 teaspoon salt
8 oz. unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
Caramel Filling:
1 cup heavy cream
1 1/2 cups walnut pieces
1 3/4 cups sugar
5 tablespoons cold sweet butter, cut into pieces
1/8 teaspoon salt
Chocolate Topping:
1 cup heavy cream
4 oz. bittersweet chocolate, broken into small pieces
Preparation:
Crust: In a bowl, whisk together egg, sugar and vanilla; set aside. In a bowl of an electric mixer, combine flour and salt. Make a well in the center. Place butter pieces in well; pour egg mixture over it. Mix on low speed until dough comes together. Remove dough and divide in 2 pieces. Refrigerate for 45 minutes. Roll out 1 piece of dough to fit a 9” tart ring. Roll out the other piece of dough for the top of tart.
Topping: Heat cream in a heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat until it simmers. Remove from heat. Add chocolate and stir until melted. Let cool.
Filling: In a small saucepan, scald cream. Combine sugar with 1/2 cup water in a 3-quart saucepan. Stir to moisten all of sugar. Bring to a simmer, cook until syrup turns a medium amber color. Turn off heat; add cream in a steady stream. Cream will bubble and steam dramatically so be careful. Whisk sauce together; add walnut pieces. Add butter pieces and whisk together. Chill for 1 hour. Put walnut filling in tart ring. Fit and cut top piece onto tart. Seal edges with fingers. Bake at 350° for 25 minutes. Let cool. Glaze tart with chocolate topping.
