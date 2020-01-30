Kadayif Two Ways: Cream Kadayif, Kadayif with Cheese

Kadayif is finely shredded phyllo dough which is used in many popular Middle Eastern desserts. In this case, it is also the name of the dessert itself. Kadayif dough is commonly available in one-pound packages in either the refrigerator or freezer section in Middle Eastern shops and international markets. This classic recipe for the favorite Cream Kadayif is courtesy of the late Madelyn Markarian, and is reprinted from A Harvest of Recipes Cookbook published by the Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church in Fresno, California.
Cream Kadayif
Ingredients:
Simple Syrup:
3 cups sugar
1 1/2 cups water