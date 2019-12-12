Restaurant Faces Public Ire, Boycott after Owner Shoots Dog in Public

YEREVAN (JamNews) — Director of the Dilijan National Park and restaurant owner Suren Aghajanyan is facing a public boycott and a demand for justice after publicly shooting a dog on the premises of his establishment.

Facebook users demand Aghajanyan be punished to the full extent of a recently enacted law criminalising cruelty to animals.

Moreover, the bill’s initiator, MP Naira Zohrabyan, demands Aghajanyan resign as the director of Dilijan National Park.

Eyewitnesses of the brutal killing, which occurred on December 1 at Getap restaurant in Dilijan, immediately reported the incident to the police.

However, law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene erroneously stated that the law on the criminalization of animal cruelty had not yet gone into effect.

Zohrabyan, the sponsor of the bill, was one of the first to respond to the incident, and on her Facebook page commented on the law enforcement officials’ statement: