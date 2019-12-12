Hermitage Director Piotrovsky Comes from Russia with Love (for Armenia)

Piotrovsky exclaimed, “Frankly, it is not in very good condition.” However, a lot of work had been done during the last year, and Piotrovsky participated in discussions of how to make it, he said, into “a very special kind of museum.” Instead of building or rebuilding something, he said that everything would be cleaned and modern technology would be used, so that “people can really get the proper feeling of what was the history and also what was the archaeology, because the digs there at Karmir Blur had been sensational — every day a find, which never happens in a normal excavation…the history of it is also a very important part of the cultural heritage.”

The Hermitage has some choice pieces of Armenian and Urartian art. According to the Hermitage website, there are 1,500 Armenian artifacts from the 9th to 17th centuries alone. Piotrovsky said that most of these are gifts of the Armenian government to the Hermitage, while other items were bought on the market like the famous Skevra reliquary from Cilicia. Furthermore, expeditions in the Tsarist period obtained various items, such as small parts of frescoes from Ani obtained by Orbeli. Most Armenia-related artifacts either are on display or on small shelves and published on the internet.

Piotrovsky said that in his October 19 talk, “Armenian Lessons of the Hermitage,” he referred to the Ani material. One of the “lessons” was that Ani items were saved, and, he said, it was an example of how archaeologists and excavators have to work in very difficult conditions, which are not stable. In addition, when World War I began, Nikolai Marr and Orbeli went anyway to Van to excavate Urartian materials. Piotrovsky said, “You have to save…art is not saved even if it is on the site and even if it is underground.”

At present, the Hermitage is working with Armenia on various projects, and specialists come to Armenia regularly, he said. Agreements have been reached about work at other archaeological sites like Erebuni. The focus on Armenia and Urartu, he said, “is not on the same level as it was before, in Soviet times, but we are now educating new young people.”

Piotrovsky noted that there is also “a very important tradition in Russian studies of the Caucasus and the medieval period, which was founded by Orbeli, who was the director of the Hermitage and a great scholar. It is about cultural unity at a time when the world was divided among different religions. When you take the upper classes, their cultural unity is very strong, and so sometimes you have the same architectural style, the same style in applied arts too, of the Christians and Muslims if they are of high social level. You can see this clearly in the Caucasus, where you have Georgia, Armenia and all the Seljuks [Turks], and all the others, and you have the very clear feeling of the same culture, more or less.”

He said that the sociological importance of this should be promoted, and that in general, “Our work of museums is to change the wars of memory into dialogues of culture. We are in a place that has a lot of wars of memory. It is very difficult to change them but it is still our mission.”