  TOP STORIES WEEK   51
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
51

Week

Latest articles of the week
Recipes

Recipe Corner: Armenian Farina Cake

by
Christine Vartanian Datian
216
0

Ingredients:

6 eggs, beaten

2 cups sugar

1 quart plain white yogurt or madzoon

1/2 pound butter

1 cup flour

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

2 cups farina

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 cup brandy

 

Syrup:

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

5 cups sugar

5 cups water

Boil sugar and water together in a medium pan for 10-12 minutes, stirring until thickened; set aside.

 

Preparation:

Melt the butter, add the beaten eggs, yogurt, sugar and brandy.  Sift the flour with the baking powder and baking soda.  Add the flour and farina to the butter and egg mixture.  Mix all together.

Pour into a greased shallow baking pan and bake for 30-35 minutes in 325°F oven.  Take the cake out of the oven, cut the cake in diamond shapes, pour some of the syrup over the cake, and put it back in the oven until syrup is absorbed.  Serve extra syrup on the side, if desired.

*Recipe courtesy of Treasured Armenian Recipes, published by the Detroit’s Women’s Chapter, Armenian General Benevolent Union, Inc., 1949. Treasured Armenian Recipes is a collection of some of the most well-known Armenian recipes of all time.  Member of the Detroit Women’s Chapter of the Armenian General Benevolent Union gathered and published this cookbook of Armenian recipes to perpetuate and honor old customs and pass them on to the growing generation of young Armenians in the United States. To order, go to: https://www.amazon.com/Treasured-Armenian-Recipes-Marie-Manoogian/dp/B0033QFPIA or https://agbubookstore.org/products/treasured-armenian-recipes-simple-directions-but-delicious-food-i-by-agbu-detroit-women-s-chapter-i or https://naasr.org/collections/on-line-books/products/treasured-armenian-recipes.

 

 

SHARE
Previous Bratislava Offers Road to Nowhere on Karabakh
Next Premiere of ‘One Province, One Song’ Project on YouTube
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2017 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.