Recipe Corner: Armenian Farina Cake

5 cups sugar

5 cups water

Boil sugar and water together in a medium pan for 10-12 minutes, stirring until thickened; set aside.

Preparation:

Melt the butter, add the beaten eggs, yogurt, sugar and brandy. Sift the flour with the baking powder and baking soda. Add the flour and farina to the butter and egg mixture. Mix all together.

Pour into a greased shallow baking pan and bake for 30-35 minutes in 325°F oven. Take the cake out of the oven, cut the cake in diamond shapes, pour some of the syrup over the cake, and put it back in the oven until syrup is absorbed. Serve extra syrup on the side, if desired.

*Recipe courtesy of Treasured Armenian Recipes, published by the Detroit’s Women’s Chapter, Armenian General Benevolent Union, Inc., 1949. Treasured Armenian Recipes is a collection of some of the most well-known Armenian recipes of all time. Member of the Detroit Women’s Chapter of the Armenian General Benevolent Union gathered and published this cookbook of Armenian recipes to perpetuate and honor old customs and pass them on to the growing generation of young Armenians in the United States. To order, go to: https://www.amazon.com/Treasured-Armenian-Recipes-Marie-Manoogian/dp/B0033QFPIA or https://agbubookstore.org/products/treasured-armenian-recipes-simple-directions-but-delicious-food-i-by-agbu-detroit-women-s-chapter-i or https://naasr.org/collections/on-line-books/products/treasured-armenian-recipes.