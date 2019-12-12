Premiere of ‘One Province, One Song’ Project on YouTube

YEREVAN — On November 11, the first episode of the “One Province, One Song” project by Argentine-Armenian singer-songwriter Alin Demirdjian was released. After this first episode, a new one will be released every Monday on Demirdjian’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/alinmusica.

The videos are a musical tour of Armenia and Artsakh, each one with its identity and its musical style: diverse styles of music, different local artists and variety of landscapes and customs. Every Monday a new song to discover a new region of the beautiful and interesting Armenian lands. Detailed information about each song, each band and each province can be found in the description of each video on YouTube.

Demirdjian is an Argentinian-Armenian singer-songwriter. She has two solo albums with her own songs in Spanish, and she has also been part of different Argentinian and Armenian musical projects in Buenos Aires. She is always curious about different artists and places, and most of the time she is touring around Argentinian provinces, singing and meeting new local artists.

That’s why last year while she was visiting Armenia for the fourth time, she had the idea to do the same in Armenia and Artsakh, and she developed a project called “One Province, One Song, which she is carrying out with the support of Birthright Armenia organization, My Step Foundation and AGBU Armenia.

The project is aimed to share the current musical scene of Armenia and Artsakh while showing it’s landscapes and traditions. It consists of exploring every province and searching for a local musician or a band with whom she can sing a song in Armenian and record a music video.

Regarding the songs, the goal is to record artists of all ages, styles, -both in traditional and modern genres. All videos will be filmed on-site and, later on, edited and shared individually (in YouTube and all social media platforms) as episodes. In total there will be 19 episodes (all regions of Armenia and Artsakh + its capitals Yerevan and Stepanakert) which will be published every Monday Demirdjian’s YouTube channel: