Jazzical Komitas Performed in Newport

By Ann Glickman

NEWPORT, R.I. — One of Newport’s magnificent castles — the Belcourt, owned by Carolyn Rafaelian — was the site of a concert organized jointly by the Cultural Committee of Sts. Sahag and Mesrob Armenian Church, and the Belcourt of Newport.

The concert, titled “Jazzical Komitas,” featured pianist, composer and arranger Joel Martin, renowned for his concert performances throughout the United States and abroad. The concert program consisted of original arrangements of songs by Komitas, Armenian folk songs and hymns, as well as works by other Armenian composers. Martin’s performance style and unique arrangements filled the hall with a profound sense of connection to the sublime.

The program also featured the vocalist and international competition laureate Anahit Zakaryan, who, performing alongside Joel Martin, delivered a masterful rendition of Armenian music.

Following the concert, a lavish reception was held, hosted by the Church’s Cultural Committee and Bar, Board Bistro of Newport.