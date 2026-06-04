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Mary Shirejian’s Best-Selling Lentil Soup
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Mary Shirejian’s Lentil Soup from Fresno’s old Peach Tree Restaurant

by
Christine Vartanian Datian
125
0

FRESNO — “Many of my earliest childhood memories are rooted in the tastes and smells of Armenian food,” says Fresno native Julianne (Juls) Marashian Burk. She is the creator of the new “Jul’s Armenian Kitchen” (JAK), a local Valley PBS cooking show with international reach, featuring Armenian and Middle Eastern recipes from California’s San Joaquin Valley.

“Some of my fondest memories are of eating at The Peach Tree Restaurant, my Uncle Jack and Aunt Mary Shirejian’s popular Fresno restaurant that was located on the northwest corner of Peach and Kings Canyon Road. Starting in the early 1970s, this small family restaurant featured a truly amazing menu of traditional homemade Armenian dishes like lulu kebab, shish kebab, pilaf, sarma, keyma sandwiches, baked lamb shanks, a variety of homemade soups, and especially my Aunt Mary’s famous lentil soup.” she adds. In fact, Woody Laughnan, the celebrated feature writer for the Fresno Bee wrote a weekly column (Dining Out) about the restaurant in 1976 titled, “A Peach of a Restaurant.”

“Everything on the menu but the pastries were made fresh daily, the soups getting an early start, and the pot watched almost constantly. Each day, my Uncle Jack was the master at the grill and broiling. All-American food like hamburgers, hot dogs, grilled cheese and hot pastrami sandwiches were also featured. The restaurant was open 6 days a week and closed on Sundays. My uncle and aunt had three talented children: David, Harry and Karen, all of whom worked at the restaurant. Karen was the hostess and helped Mary serve the food. My uncle and aunt also managed Jack’s Burgers of Easton, California prior to opening The Peach Tree Restaurant,” she said.

“Like many other customers at the time, I began each meal at the Peach Tree with a big bowl of my Aunt Mary’s fragrant lentil soup. I remember it was made with fresh carrots, celery, tomatoes, and a really nice beef broth, and had a distinct flavor that has stayed with me all these years. Sadly, my Aunt Mary passed away in 2021 at the age of 92. At our last meeting, I reminded her about her special lentil soup that I loved so much. She said she was grateful to remember the good times we all shared at their restaurant, and the countless local families and happy customers who came back week after week to enjoy their delicious Armenian fare. Aunt Mary was too ill to remember her recipe in detail when we talked, but I was fortunate to receive a copy from another niece. I reworked her recipe to update some of the ingredients and details, such as ‘a bag of lentils,’ so you can easily make it for your family soon.”

“I also remember winning a Fresno County History Day competition with a story I wrote about my great-grandmother Beatrice’s escape to America after the Armenian Genocide. She arrived in Fresno carrying more than her life, she brought a culinary heritage that flourished in the San Joaquin Valley for many years through her children and grandchildren. As a teenager, I began my own recipe notebook, visiting my relatives and other family friends to record their memories and their favorite Armenian dishes, cooking techniques, and recipes.”

Back row left to right: Unidentified friend, Karen Shirejian (Mary’s daughter), Mary Shirejian, Florence Marashian, and Buelah Moorigian. Front row: Helen Shirejian.

“’Jul’s Armenian Kitchen’ is the community cookbook come-to-life. It’s a cooking show where the chefs are crowd-sourced, where anyone can put forward their signature Armenian dish, and where, as show host, I am actually the student – eager to learn the traditions before it’s too late,” says Juls. “As generations pass, so do their stories, flavors, and recipes, unless we capture and document them. Jul’s Armenian Kitchen celebrates the food and rituals that connect us to our roots, from rolling the perfect chorag dough to picking the finest grape leaves for your sarma or dolma. It is a warm, joyful journey that preserves and shares the culture we love the most, like an Armenian coffee date with your favorite auntie where laughter flows, secrets are shared, and the future is read to you in your coffee cup.”

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This new 10-episode season hosted by Juls will take viewers from San Joaquin Valley farms to a variety of Armenian family kitchens and restaurants, offering sponsors a meaningful way to support culture, food, and community. This is a local cooking show, slated to air later this Spring, and it brings the rich flavors and spirit of many Armenian kitchens to life.

“Think of it as the beloved community cookbook brought to life as a cooking show. We invite you to help preserve the recipes and stories that define our community while celebrating the huge variety of local produce and crops that shape Fresno’s Armenian cuisine,” adds Juls.

Follow Juls for a behind-the-scenes preview of the show’s development at @julsarmeniankitchen on Instagram and Facebook.

To learn more about program sponsorship opportunities, contact Juls at jburk@valleypbs.org

Julianne (Juls) Marashian Burk

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients:

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

1 1/2 cups brown lentils, rinsed

1/2 cube salted butter

1 medium onion, chopped

2-3 cloves of garlic, chopped

2 large stalks celery, chopped

2 medium carrots, peeled, chopped

32 oz. can low-sodium beef broth

14.5 oz. can crushed or diced tomatoes

2 teaspoons Lawry’s seasoned salt

1 teaspoon cumin

1/4 teaspoon allspice

Black pepper to taste

2 handfuls of medium-wide egg noodles (or noodles of your choice)

Preparation:

In large pan add the lentils to 5 cups of water. Bring to a full boil and simmer, cooking until the lentils are soft. (For Juls, that’s about 15 minutes, for others it might be 20 minutes, depending on how strong your burner is.)

Meanwhile, in a frying pan with butter, sauté the vegetables until they are soft. Add the seasonings and mix to incorporate the flavors. Add the vegetable mixture to the cooked lentils along with the beef broth, crushed tomatoes, and bring to a boil. Simmer for about 30-35 minutes. Taste and adjust seasonings as needed. Add the egg noodles (if using), and cook approximately 10 minutes until soft. Check seasonings again before serving, as the noodles will soak up some of the salt.

Note from Juls: “This was Aunt Mary’s personal recipe; the version she served as the restaurant did not contain egg noodles. That said, I rather like the noodles: they transform it from a starter to a main course. Feel free to omit them if you prefer the traditional preparation.”

For this recipe, go to: https://julsarmeniankitchen.com/recipe/mary-shirejians-best-selling-lentil-soup/

For more family stories and recipes, go to: https://julsarmeniankitchen.com/

To view all recipes: https://julsarmeniankitchen.com/recipes-view-all/

For Jul’s Grandma’s Armenian Coffee, go to: https://julsarmeniankitchen.com/recipe/grandmas-armenian-coffee/

Explore Jul’s Armenian Kitchen’s ever-growing library of delicious Armenian recipes, authentic and updated.

Connect at:

YouTube videos, go to: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLjVc2YzgAlXv51ovVKZdCMPBLz3B7ADSA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JulsArmenianKitchen

Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/julianne-burk-host-of-juls-armenian-kitchen/id1495138106?i=1000586158806

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/julsarmeniankitchen/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/julsarmeniankitchen/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@julsarmeniankitchen

More videos: https://www.facebook.com/JulsArmenianKitchen/videos/its-moving-day-im-so-excited-to-be-relocating-to-valleypbs-to-bring-julsarmenian/1617238146361245/

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