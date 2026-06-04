Georgiy Saakov: Going with the Will (On Armenians of Uzbekistan)

YEREVAN/TASHKENT — Georgiy Saakov (born 1960, Tashkent) has been an active member of the Armenian community in Uzbekistan since its establishment. An activist since 1989, the journalist has been the editor-in-chief of the Armenian magazine Depi Apaga (“Toward the Future”) since 2008. He has written about the preservation of the native language in diaspora, ties with other national communities in Uzbekistan and with the shelters in the Armenian Diaspora, and well-known people who leave a visible mark in this world. These articles have been published in many famous diaspora media outlets.
Dear Georgiy, how would you describe the history of presence of Armenians in Uzbekistan?
Armenian merchants and Christian missionaries appeared in Central Asia at the time when the Great Silk Road was emerging. Centuries later, a new wave of immigration followed. This time, it consisted of thousands of skilled craftsmen who were resettled for the construction of the great Timurid capital, Samarkand, by the renowned commander Timur (Tamerlane) during his second campaign.
Although Armenians were Christians, they were not persecuted within the territory of the empire. A priest named Karapet of Julfa, who was among the settlers, became the bishop of the local Christian community. This was a remarkable example of tolerance demonstrated by the local population.
The third wave of Armenian immigration took place at the end of the nineteenth century. At that time, peasants and skilled workers moved there with their families in search of employment on the construction of the Trans-Caspian Railway. At the same time, the settlers established Armenian schools in order to preserve their national identity.
In my family, people often recalled the Armenian Workers’ House in Tashkent during the 1920s and 1930s. It contained a prayer room, a school and even an amateur theater. The Armenian theater existed until early 1936, when it was forcibly closed by the Soviet authorities together with all other Armenian public organizations. By the early 1940s, the authorities had also shut down the school, while the building of the Armenian Workers’ House was first turned into a warehouse and later destroyed.