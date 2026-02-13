Australian Armenians in Sydney Enjoy Armenian Musical Event Dedicated to Vahan Tekeyan

RYDE, Australia — The Armenian community of Sydney was treated to a truly memorable evening of music and culture at St Annes Auditorium, Ryde, on Sunday, February 8. Organized by the Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) of Sydney, the special event of music and conversation was dedicated to the Prince of Armenian Poetry, Vahan Tekeyan.

The program featured internationally acclaimed violinist and University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Professor Movses Pogossian, alongside renowned Australian pianist Vatche Jambazian. Together, they delivered an inspiring performance honoring the cultural contributions of Vahan Tekeyan through music and reflection.

Master of ceremonies Nora Bastajian warmly welcomed dignitaries, representatives, and guests, after which an audiovisual presentation highlighted Professor Pogossian’s extensive musical work in Armenia, throughout the diaspora, and internationally.

Professor Pogossian’s artistry powerfully reaffirmed the notion of music as a universal language. He shared insights into the ensembles he established and developed across the globe. The audience witnessed a masterful performance in which the music of Armenia’s great composers was presented with elegance, depth, and emotional resonance.

Jambazian’s piano accompaniment was a perfect complement to the violin performance, demonstrating exceptional synchronization and artistry, made even more impressive by the fact that the program had been finalized only the night before.

The evening also showcased local talent, with Deacon Boghos Keleshian presenting a moving rendition of Vahan Tekeyan’s poem “The Armenian Church,” performed as a piano and vocal composition created by the late Maestro Khoren Mekhanejian.