  TOP STORIES WEEK   07
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
07

Week

Latest articles of the week
Prof. Movses Pogossian on violin with pianist Vatche Jambazian (photo Herman Mahmur)
Arts & CultureInternational

Australian Armenians in Sydney Enjoy Armenian Musical Event Dedicated to Vahan Tekeyan

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
12
0

RYDE, Australia — The Armenian community of Sydney was treated to a truly memorable evening of music and culture at St Annes Auditorium, Ryde, on Sunday, February 8. Organized by the Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) of Sydney, the special event of music and conversation was dedicated to the Prince of Armenian Poetry, Vahan Tekeyan.

Prof. Movses Pogossian giving a presentation (photo Herman Mahmur)

The program featured internationally acclaimed violinist and University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Professor Movses Pogossian, alongside renowned Australian pianist Vatche Jambazian. Together, they delivered an inspiring performance honoring the cultural contributions of Vahan Tekeyan through music and reflection.

MC Nora Bastajian (photo Herman Mahmur)

Master of ceremonies Nora Bastajian warmly welcomed dignitaries, representatives, and guests, after which an audiovisual presentation highlighted Professor Pogossian’s extensive musical work in Armenia, throughout the diaspora, and internationally.

Professor Pogossian’s artistry powerfully reaffirmed the notion of music as a universal language. He shared insights into the ensembles he established and developed across the globe. The audience witnessed a masterful performance in which the music of Armenia’s great composers was presented with elegance, depth, and emotional resonance.

Jambazian’s piano accompaniment was a perfect complement to the violin performance, demonstrating exceptional synchronization and artistry, made even more impressive by the fact that the program had been finalized only the night before.

Dn. Boghos Keleshian performing (photo Herman Mahmur)

The evening also showcased local talent, with Deacon Boghos Keleshian presenting a moving rendition of Vahan Tekeyan’s poem “The Armenian Church,” performed as a piano and vocal composition created by the late Maestro Khoren Mekhanejian.

Tekeyan Cultural Association of Sydney Chairman Vahe Artinian (photo Herman Mahmur)

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

During the formal proceedings, MC Bastajian invited TCA Chairman Vahe Artinian to present commemorative trophies and express gratitude to the performers, sponsors, and volunteers whose dedication ensured the success of this complex and professionally executed event.

Vatche Jambazian, left, receives Tekeyan award from TCA Chairman Vahe Artinian (photo Herman Mahmur)

In his closing remarks, Primate of the Diocese of the Armenian Church of Australia and New Zealand Bishop Navasardyan commended the performers and organizers, acknowledging the high caliber of artistic collaboration demonstrated on stage. He also reflected on the evolution of Armenian music over the centuries, particularly its foundations in Armenian Church liturgical melodies and sacred hymns.

Primate of the Diocese of the Armenian Church of Australia and New Zealand Bishop Navasardyan (photo Herman Mahmur)

Sincere thanks to Bishop Navasardyan, local Armenian political, cultural and youth organizations, generous sponsors, and especially Aram Arkun, Executive Director of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the US and Canada, for their support in making this unique cultural evening possible.

The Tekeyan awards which were given to Vatche Jambazian and Prof. Movses Pogossian (photo Herman Mahmur)

Special appreciation also goes to Bastajian for editing the event booklet; to Herman Mahmur for capturing the memorable evening through his outstanding photography; and to Gerard Artinian for expertly coordinating the audiovisual components throughout the program.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous The Air Clears, the Problems Don’t: Inside Yerevan’s Pollution Crisis
Discover more cities:
Australia
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.