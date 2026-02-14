  TOP STORIES WEEK   07
 

Dr. Arshavir Gundjian
I Welcome Enthusiastically the Appeal to Halt the Destructive Regime-Church Crisis in Armenia

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
By Dr. Arshavir Gundjian, C.M.

While our homeland and church are living through critical days, I would like to praise highly the call of alarm jointly raised for the sake of the integrity of the Armenian Apostolic Church, by: Moderna co-founder Noubar Afeyan, former co-chair of the Armenian Assembly of America Anthony Barsamian, British-Armenian surgeon and member of the House of Lords of Great Britain Ara Darzi, UCLA physician and philanthropist Eric Israelian, prominent businessman Vatche Manoukian, Swiss-Armenian businessman Vahe Gabrache, French-Armenian financier Joseph Oughourlian, and honorary president of the Armenian General Benevolent Union Berge Setrakian.

The statement by the abovementioned personalities rightly emphasizes that: “Armenia stands at a critical crossroads in its history. This is no time for internal divisions between Church and State in Armenia to weaken the global Armenian nation further. It is, indeed, the time to deescalate this internal crisis so that the Armenian State, the Armenian Church and the Armenian Diaspora can move forward into a new era of peace and prosperity. We call on all Armenians in the diaspora to raise their collective voices and to demand their right to practice their religion within a self-renewing church free from political interference.”

As a logical continuation of my own prior statements and adopted positions, I unconditionally endorse every word of the aforementioned statement of my dear colleagues and long-time friends, and in turn personally call on my compatriots around the world, as well as patriotic organizations and the phalanx of their leadership dedicated to our homeland for them too to join their voices and abilities for the sake of the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church and the inviolability of the homeland, which is the basis of our identity.

Let us together immediately create an unstoppable pan-Armenian movement that on the one hand demands that the Armenian authorities immediately stop the unprecedented and divisive campaign it has unleashed against the Armenian Church, as well as stop arresting and detaining, without serious legal grounds, in a condemnable and upsetting manner, high-ranking clergy who are traditionally subject to absolute respect in accordance with our Armenian upbringing.

This movement should furthermore demand an immediate stop to the unconstitutional, illegitimate government-controlled so-called church reform committee activity.

Instead, it should urge the authorities of Armenia to extend a hand to the Mother See and create a proper and peaceful atmosphere around the Armenian Church, so that the latter may undertake positive reforms by means of its traditional structure and canons, for the benefit of the strength of the faith of our believing Armenian people.

At the same time, it filially will ask the Mother See to respond positively and constructively to the authorities of the Republic of Armenia when they attempt to extend a hand, of course in the expectation that this be based on sincere and respectful intentions.

In the final analysis, it is my personal heartfelt call that we unite from Diaspora to Armenia as one nation and face together all the difficulties confronting us, for the sake of the physical security of our people, to give meaning to our identity and survival, and for the glory and eternity of our church, homeland and nation.

(Dr. Arshavir Gundjian is decorated as Member of the Order of Canada, he is emeritus member of the AGBU Central Board of Directors, honorary chairman of the Armenian Apostolic Church of Canada Diocesan Council, president of the Central Board of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada, and an inventor, scientist, and retired professor at McGill University in Montreal, Canada.)

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
