The Air Clears, the Problems Don’t: Inside Yerevan’s Pollution Crisis

YEREVAN — Denizens of Armenia’s capital have been greeted with scenes reminiscent of the neo-noir sci-fi movie “Bladerunner” on and off for almost three months since temperatures began to drop in mid-November of last year. The cause, smog, is rapidly becoming a seasonal occurrence that Yerevan residents now expect as regularly as the regular water cuts, or Christmas, with potentially deadly consequences for those forced to live with various airborne pollutants for extended periods. Despite the uncertainty, however, there is little hope that this grey-brown veil will lift over the city any time soon. According to over a hundred air quality monitoring stations placed across Yerevan, fine particulate matter such as PM10 and PM2.5 levels have reached 2.4 times and 4.8x the recommended limit, raising the risk of long term health concerns such as heart disease and lung cancer.
While the meteorological and geographical conditions which set the stage for these phenomena are nothing new, the introduction of a byproduct of the city’s recent prosperity in the form of construction dust and underregulated vehicle emissions is. With the smoke from several ongoing forest fires in the Armenian highland, this toxic combination has dragged down Yerevan’s current air quality to one of the worst on record.
This situation and a slew of other mostly-environment-related issues plaguing the city has garnered mounting public outcry for Mayor Tigran Avinyan to act decisively. Concerns over Yerevan’s air quality have even topped the national government’s agenda, with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announcing the formation of two separate task forces to address the issue. However, despite the mounting pressure, Mayor Avinyan’s administration has done little to address the problem, claiming in a press statement that the smog plaguing the city is essentially a meteorological phenomenon that can’t be addressed.
Environmental experts and city planners disagree with this conclusion, suggesting that the municipality has many more tools to tackle the worst of it immediately, as well as policy changes that would reduce the frequency and severity of smog-induced pollution in the city for the foreseeable future. The experiences of other global cities in solving similar chronic smog issues also point to alternative solutions which the City appears slow to consider.
Situated at the eastern corner of the Ararat plain, Yerevan is both one of the highest-altitude capital cities in the world and also one of the driest. Capped by Mount Ararat on the one side, the city itself is surrounded on the other three sides by mountain ranges, placing it in a sort of geological “bowl” often trapping warmer, stale air inside of it.
These conditions usually persist through November and December as the approaching winter brings a low-pressure front, with cold air pushing warmer air down and trapping it above. These conditions remain until relieved by more humid air, which causes precipitation and cycles the older air out of the aforementioned “bowl.”