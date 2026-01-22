The Second Endless Crossings: Reflections on Armenian Art and Culture: Arpi Sarafian’s Critical Tour de Force

“It is simply in the nature of the Armenian to study, to learn, to question, to speculate, to discover, to invent, to revise, to restore, to preserve, to make, and to give.”

— William Saroyan

Arpi Sarafian begins her second volume of collected reviews with a quote from her literary idol Virginia Woolf: “The soul is not restrained by barriers. It overflows, it floods, it mingles with the soul of others.”

Throughout Sarafian’s delightful essays, one feels her soul overflow as well. Unlike some other literary critics, Sarafian prefers to edify rather than criticize, to uplift rather than tear down. Each one of the 56 entries in this 2024 compendium offers insight into a contemporary Armenian writer or artist. Some like David Kherdian and a revisited William Saroyan are well-known and acclaimed, while others such as the Armenian Creatives are relatively new on the scene. And given recent events in Artsakh (Karabakh) and Armenia, Sarafian’s writing takes on renewed vigor as she highlights writers with a penchant for reform, including novelist Micheline Aharonian Marcom and poet Alan Semerdjian.

Novelist Aris Janigian provides a fine and enlightening interview to open the compendium, which follows up on Sarafian’s previous volume, Endless Crossings: Reflections on Armenian Art and Culture in Los Angeles, published in 2019. The subtitles to both volumes suggest the many ways in which her reviews cross and recross the many rich layers of contemporary Armenian writing. And as Sarafian herself notes in her foreword, the title to this most recent volume also alludes to Woolf’s The Second Common Reader. The present volume is peppered with references to the brilliant feminist who famously asserted that a “room of one’s own” was needed for any successful writing career. We are glad that Sarafian has found a room of her own to write from, for her writing is equally important and enlightening within its own context. Almost all of the pieces in the compendium first appeared over the last five years in the pages of the Armenian Mirror-Spectator, where Sarafian is a regular contributor, a publication which continues to give important space to Armenian literature and writing in general.

Sarafian’s book is divided into seven parts, such as “Fiction,” “Translations,” “Armenia Forever,” and “The Promise of a Woman’s Difference.” One of my favorite pieces is her fine review of Maryam Petrosyan’s 2017 The Gray House, a best seller in Russia that has otherwise gone relatively unnoticed in the Armenian diaspora. Sarafian perfectly captures both the odd beauty and humanity of this boarding house for misfits and handicaps. Petrosyan’s tale takes the reader into a world of children who have limbs missing, who stutter and suffer from other deformities. There is even a room of death called “Sepulcher” within the house itself. In the gray house however, the children are among their own and are not judged. The book is one great metaphor for what is wrong with society. Sarafian, with her usual incisiveness, writes: “What ultimately emerges is Petrosyan’s empathy for her fellow human beings, good and bad.” And later: “Petrosyan’s imagined world enlightens and opens into spirituality. The references to the ancient Chinese Taoist philosopher Lao Tzu and the need for “introspection,” “spiritual cleansing” and “deeper self-awareness,” indicate how far we have traveled from “the spirit” of the true Tao.” Sarafian gives the reader a rare and complete overview of the book, both stylistic and spiritual, while tantalizingly dropping hints of plot details that make one want to read it its (over 700-page!) entirety.