Another Cohort of Tavitian Scholars Completes Term at Fletcher

MEDFORD, Mass. — For the 23rd time, a cohort of 16 mid-career officials from Armenia completed its semester-long course of study at Tufts University’s Fletcher School, in a program sponsored by the Tavitian Foundation.

The group, which had started the course in September, graduated from the program on December 12 at a ceremony held at Tufts University’s Joyce Cummings Center at Tufts.

Fletcher’s dean, Kelly Sims Gallagher, paid tribute to the students when she opened the graduation program. “I want to acknowledge your dedication, your resilience, your professionalism throughout a very fast-paced academic program,” said.

Gallagher noted that the students had helped put together a celebration of Armenia’s independence anniversary in September.

The 16 participants hail from different sectors in the government, representing public policy and public administration are selected every year. (Covid interrupted the program). To qualify for consideration, each participant must have a minimum of five years’ work experience on issues of public policy and public administration at Armenian ministries and other government bodies.

The most recent participants were: Marine Avagyan, head of the Individual Complaints Analysis Division, Constitutional Court of Armenia; Araksya Babikyan, third secretary, Division of the United Nations and Sustainable Development, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia; Hovhannes Gevorgyan, advisor to the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Armenia; Satik Ghimoyan, head of the Legal Department, Competition Protection Commission of Armenia; Mkhitar Grigoryan, head of the Operational and IT Risk Assessment Team, Central Bank of Armenia; Aelita Hakobyan, chief specialist, Prime Minister’s Office of the Republic of Armenia; Andranik Harutyunyan, acting head of the Africa Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia; Narek Karapetyan, head of Fiscal and Monetary Policies Coordination Division, Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Armenia; Diana Karazyan, deputy head of the Office of the Representative of Armenia on International Legal Matters; Tigranuhi Khalafyan, head of Public Servants Conduct Oversight Department, Corruption Prevention Commission; Sara Melkonyan, Lecturer and Researcher, Yerevan State University; Arman Melkumyan, second secretary in the Council of Europe Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia; Seda Paronikyan, advisor, Legal Support Department, Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Armenia; Lilit Seyranyan, chief specialist at the Office of the Representative on International Legal Matters, Prime Minister’s Office of Armenia; Lilit Shaboyan, spokesperson for the Minister, Ministry of Economy of Armenia and Mikael Ter-Melikian, acting head of the Central and Southern America Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.