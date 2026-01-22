  TOP STORIES WEEK   04
 

From left, Haig Hovsepian, Michael Fisher, Very Rev. Ghazar Bedrossian, Austin Topper and Yen-Chun Lin (Jirair Hovsepian photo)
Arts & Culture

Christmas Concert Delights at Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
By Norayr Kherlopian

BELMONT, Mass. — On Sunday, December 7, 2025, the altar of Holy Cross Catholic Church was beautifully adorned with candlelight, creating a warm and reverent atmosphere that set the tone for a memorable Christmas concert.

The program opened with the string quartet composed of violinists Haig Hovsepian and Michael Fisher, violist Yeh-Chun Lin, and cellist Austin Topper performing the Overture–Miniature from Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” followed by welcoming remarks from Very Rev. Ghazar Bedrossian.

The quartet continued the program with a selection of beloved Christmas favorites, including Winter Wonderland, Let It Snow, I’ll Be Home for Christmas, and Corelli’s Christmas Concerto Grosso. Each piece was performed with exceptional virtuosity, warmth and expressive depth.

From left, Haig Hovsepian and Michael Fisher (Jirair Hovsepian photo)

The second part of the program featured Bedrossian, who offered deeply moving performances of Schubert’s Ave Maria, César Franck’s Panis Angelicus, and the beloved O Holy Night. His singing filled the church with a sense of reverence, evoking the atmosphere of a historic European cathedral.

The final portion of the evening included selections from “The Nutcracker,” The Christmas Waltz, The Little Drummer Boy, and All I Want for Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth, bringing the concert to a joyful and festive conclusion.

Haig Hovsepian and his ensemble are to be highly commended for their continued dedication to enriching the cultural and spiritual life of the community.

Following the concert, guests were invited to a reception featuring an elegant assortment of canapés, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, and refreshments, prepared and hosted by the Ladies Auxiliary of the church.

