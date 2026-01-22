Christmas Concert Delights at Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church

By Norayr Kherlopian

BELMONT, Mass. — On Sunday, December 7, 2025, the altar of Holy Cross Catholic Church was beautifully adorned with candlelight, creating a warm and reverent atmosphere that set the tone for a memorable Christmas concert.

The program opened with the string quartet composed of violinists Haig Hovsepian and Michael Fisher, violist Yeh-Chun Lin, and cellist Austin Topper performing the Overture–Miniature from Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” followed by welcoming remarks from Very Rev. Ghazar Bedrossian.

The quartet continued the program with a selection of beloved Christmas favorites, including Winter Wonderland, Let It Snow, I’ll Be Home for Christmas, and Corelli’s Christmas Concerto Grosso. Each piece was performed with exceptional virtuosity, warmth and expressive depth.

The second part of the program featured Bedrossian, who offered deeply moving performances of Schubert’s Ave Maria, César Franck’s Panis Angelicus, and the beloved O Holy Night. His singing filled the church with a sense of reverence, evoking the atmosphere of a historic European cathedral.

The final portion of the evening included selections from “The Nutcracker,” The Christmas Waltz, The Little Drummer Boy, and All I Want for Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth, bringing the concert to a joyful and festive conclusion.