Pashinyan Hosts Zayed Award Representatives, Receives 2026 Human Fraternity Prize

Alin K. Gregorian
YEREVAN (Public Radio of Armenia) — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hosted the Secretary-General of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, Mohamed Abdelsalam, as well as members of the Award’s jury, including former President of the European Council and former Prime Minister of Belgium Charles Michel, and former Chairperson of the African Union Commission and former Prime Minister of Chad Moussa Faki Mahamat, on January 20.

Mohamed Abdelsalam thanked Pashinyan for the warm reception and announced that he had been selected as a laureate of the 2026 Zayed Award. He noted that the award recognizes the Armenian Prime Minister’s consistent efforts to advance the agenda of peace between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as initiatives aimed at fostering cooperation and stability in the region.

Abdelsalam also announced that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has been awarded the same prize, underscoring the joint nature of the efforts to promote peace. He emphasized that the steps taken by Pashinyan to implement the peace agreement serve as an example for resolving conflicts worldwide.

“This recognition highlights the importance of the agreement itself as a positive step toward peace, reconciliation, and regional stability,” Abdelsalam said. “The Zayed Award marks this initiative to encourage and inspire world leaders to strive for lasting peace. We are confident that what you are doing comes from the heart — for peace, for your people, and for the entire world.”

He added that more than 350 candidates from over 90 countries were considered for the award this year.

Pashinyan expressed his gratitude to the members of the award’s jury for the recognition, describing it as a great honor to receive the Zayed Award. He stressed that the achievement is the result of collective efforts both within Armenia and internationally.

“I know that the President of Azerbaijan has also been awarded, and we share this prize. That is justified — it is truly a joint achievement,” Pashinyan said. He noted that many individuals and institutions have worked toward peace, including partners in the United States, the European Union, international platforms, and both Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the most important role in the peace process has been played by the Armenian people. “No agreement could be implemented without the support of society and the people,” he said, thanking the guests for their contribution to making the peace process more institutionalized.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Pashinyan was formally invited to attend the Zayed Award ceremony, scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on February 4.

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is named after the founding father of the United Arab Emirates, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. It honors individuals and organizations worldwide who work selflessly to promote human fraternity and peaceful coexistence, regardless of their origin or location.

Established in 2019, the award has recognized 16 laureates from 15 countries. Its creation followed a historic meeting in Abu Dhabi between the late Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Ahmed Al-Tayeb, during which they jointly signed the Document on Human Fraternity.

Previous laureates include Pope Francis, Grand Imam Ahmed Al-Tayeb, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania Al Abdullah, humanitarian organization World Central Kitchen, and several prominent civil society leaders and organizations from around the world.

