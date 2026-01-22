Pashinyan Hosts Zayed Award Representatives, Receives 2026 Human Fraternity Prize

YEREVAN (Public Radio of Armenia) — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hosted the Secretary-General of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, Mohamed Abdelsalam, as well as members of the Award’s jury, including former President of the European Council and former Prime Minister of Belgium Charles Michel, and former Chairperson of the African Union Commission and former Prime Minister of Chad Moussa Faki Mahamat, on January 20.

Mohamed Abdelsalam thanked Pashinyan for the warm reception and announced that he had been selected as a laureate of the 2026 Zayed Award. He noted that the award recognizes the Armenian Prime Minister’s consistent efforts to advance the agenda of peace between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as initiatives aimed at fostering cooperation and stability in the region.

Abdelsalam also announced that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has been awarded the same prize, underscoring the joint nature of the efforts to promote peace. He emphasized that the steps taken by Pashinyan to implement the peace agreement serve as an example for resolving conflicts worldwide.

“This recognition highlights the importance of the agreement itself as a positive step toward peace, reconciliation, and regional stability,” Abdelsalam said. “The Zayed Award marks this initiative to encourage and inspire world leaders to strive for lasting peace. We are confident that what you are doing comes from the heart — for peace, for your people, and for the entire world.”

He added that more than 350 candidates from over 90 countries were considered for the award this year.

Pashinyan expressed his gratitude to the members of the award’s jury for the recognition, describing it as a great honor to receive the Zayed Award. He stressed that the achievement is the result of collective efforts both within Armenia and internationally.