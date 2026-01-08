Russian–Armenian Tycoon Karapetyan Placed under House Arrest

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

Russian–Armenian tycoon Samvel Karapetyan has been released on bail and placed under house arrest after spending more than six months in pre-trial detention. He was charged in June 2025 with making calls to usurp power, following a pro-Church statement made amidst tensions between the Armenian government and the Armenian Apostolic Church.

The bail amount has not yet been disclosed.

The Yerevan City Court decision to apply alternative preventive measures was announced by Karapetyan’s lawyer, Aram Vardevanyan, in a Facebook post at the end of December.

Vardevanyan said that their legal team had recently submitted a motion to change Karapetyan’s preventive detention.

In a press briefing following the court ruling, Vardevanyan described the house arrest as “a heavy preventive measure,” adding that “communication restrictions have been applied in an intensive manner,” excluding only close relatives.