Bilirakis, Pallone Introduce Armenia Security Act to Strengthen US Oversight of Azerbaijan’s Actions

WASHINGTON — The Armenian Assembly of America welcomes the Armenia Partnership Security Act, led by Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs, Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and Rep. Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ), along with Representatives Dave Min (D-CA), Brad Sherman (D-CA), David Valadao (R-CA), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Chris Smith (R-NJ), and Gabe Amo (D-RI). This bipartisan legislation which would significantly enhance U.S. oversight of Azerbaijan’s conduct and reinforce America’s commitment to Armenia’s security, sovereignty, and human rights.

The bill requires the Secretary of Defense to certify that the Government of Azerbaijan has taken “meaningful steps” toward peace, including withdrawing its forces from sovereign Armenian territory, unconditionally releasing all Armenian hostages, ceasing hostilities, and recognizing the right of return for Armenians to Nagorno-Karabakh while protecting their cultural and religious heritage sites.

If Azerbaijan fails to meet these criteria, the Department of Defense must conduct an immediate review of Armenia’s security needs and recommend steps to strengthen Armenia’s deterrence and defense capabilities. The bill also prohibits the President from waiving Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act, ensuring that U.S. taxpayer funds cannot support or enable Azerbaijani aggression.

“Armenia is a key partner in a volatile region and deserves meaningful support as it faces continued threats to its sovereignty and security,” said Bilirakis (R-FL). “This legislation sends a clear message that the United States will not turn a blind eye to aggression, human rights abuses, or the forced displacement of ethnic Armenians. Accountability must be at the center of our foreign policy.”

“For far too long, Azerbaijan has been allowed to act with impunity to destabilize the South Caucasus, commit horrific human rights abuses, and threaten the Armenian people,” said Pallone (D-NJ). “Our bill is a great step in the right direction to finally hold the Aliyev regime accountable for ongoing crimes against humanity and threats to lasting peace in the region. I look forward to working with Congressman Bilirakis and the rest of my colleagues to pass it into law.”

“We commend Congressmen Bilirakis and Pallone for their bipartisan leadership in advancing this vital legislation,” said Mariam Khaloyan, Congressional Relations Director of the Armenian Assembly. “Azerbaijan’s continued unlawful holding of Armenian hostages underscores the need for this bill and the importance of enforcing Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act, while also strengthening America’s support for Armenia’s security and sovereignty.”