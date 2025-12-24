More than $8 Million Raised to Support Rural Armenia at 22nd Annual COAF Holiday Gala

NEW YORK — The Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) announced that its 22nd Annual Holiday Gala, Light the Way Forward, held on December 13 at The Plaza Hotel in New York City, raised over $8 million in support of transformative education, healthcare, and community programs for rural Armenia.

The event brought together COAF’s global community of philanthropists, leaders, and advocates for an unforgettable evening of purpose and celebration — highlighting the life-changing impact of COAF’s work across Armenia’s villages.

Guests celebrated milestone achievements from the past year, including the opening of the new Harry and Suzanne Mangoian Secondary School in Debed, Lori, and continued progress on the upcoming COAF SMART Center in Armavir. Stories from young beneficiaries underscored how these investments are shaping opportunity, confidence, and hope for children across Armenia’s rural regions.

COAF’s star student of the year, Sofi Sargsyan, shared her journey to discovering her dream of pursuing medicine in a heartfelt address that crystallized the organization’s impact on a personal note. “COAF helped me understand who I am. It helped me find my voice,” she shared. “Today, I am confident, hopeful, and ready to fight for my dreams. I know exactly what I want — to become a doctor and heal people — and nothing feels impossible anymore.”

Honoring Leaders Who Inspire

COAF honored the Tacorian Family, founders of luxury jewelry house TACORI, with the Empowering a Generation Award, recognizing their enduring commitment to empowering Armenia’s youth.