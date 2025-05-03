ACEC and ANC-EM Screen ‘My Sweet Land’ in Armenian Genocide 110th Anniversary Commemoration

WATERTOWN, MA — On April 25, the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC) and the Armenian National Committee of Eastern Massachusetts (ANC-EM) co-hosted a community screening of the powerful documentary “My Sweet Land,” directed by Sareen Hairabedian, in observance of the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. The event, held at the ACEC, provided a meaningful opportunity to remember the 1.5 million victims of the first genocide of the 20th century and highlight the ongoing cycle of genocide by Azerbaijan against the people of Artsakh.

The screening saw attendance from State Senator William Brownsberger, esteemed clergy, representatives from various Armenian organizations, and approximately 200 community members, all gathering to honor the resilience of the Armenian people and their enduring fight for justice.

In his opening remarks, ACEC President Dr. Vatche Seraderian described the film as a cinematic journey into the heart of Artsakh, revealing the brutal realities of war, forced displacement, and ethnic cleansing while highlighting the remarkable resilience of a people who continues to stand strong despite every attempt to silence their voices. Dr. Seraderian emphasized that the film follows an 11-year-old boy growing up in Artsakh and navigating the complex realities of conflict and resilience. At a time when the world’s attention often shifts rapidly, this film invites viewers to pause and reflect on how conflict uproots lives and distorts histories, and how the scars of genocide are not confined to the past; they echo in every family torn from its home and every tradition at risk of being lost. Through its compelling storytelling, the film not only documents the tragedy but also honors the strength and spirit of those who endure.

The ACEC is proud to host the screening and thanks Marga Varea from Twinseas Media for her outreach and support in showcasing this important film. Recognizing the importance of amplifying the often-unheard voices of those affected by conflict, the ACEC made the event free to the public, believing in awareness and education as powerful tools for change. By reaching a wide audience, the goal is to cultivate understanding and empathy for those impacted by war and injustice, fulfilling the Center’s moral obligation and commitment to promoting storytelling through visual arts and educating both Armenians and non-Armenians about the issues presented in the film.

Dr. Seraderian thanked the ANC-EM for co-sponsoring the event, noting the shared commitment to raising awareness about the Armenian cause. He concluded that the film stands as a tribute to survival and a call for justice, peace, and recognition of the rights and history of the people of Artsakh.

The ACEC remains dedicated to promoting awareness of Armenian history, culture, and the ongoing struggles faced by its people through meaningful events like this.