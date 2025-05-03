  TOP STORIES WEEK   18
 

Filmmaker Sareen Hairabedian
Armenian GenocideCommunity

ACEC and ANC-EM Screen ‘My Sweet Land’ in Armenian Genocide 110th Anniversary Commemoration

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
36
0

WATERTOWN, MA — On April 25, the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC) and the Armenian National Committee of Eastern Massachusetts (ANC-EM) co-hosted a community screening of the powerful documentary “My Sweet Land,” directed by Sareen Hairabedian, in observance of the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. The event, held at the ACEC, provided a meaningful opportunity to remember the 1.5 million victims of the first genocide of the 20th century and highlight the ongoing cycle of genocide by Azerbaijan against the people of Artsakh.

The screening saw attendance from State Senator William Brownsberger, esteemed clergy, representatives from various Armenian organizations, and approximately 200 community members, all gathering to honor the resilience of the Armenian people and their enduring fight for justice.

In his opening remarks, ACEC President Dr. Vatche Seraderian described the film as a cinematic journey into the heart of Artsakh, revealing the brutal realities of war, forced displacement, and ethnic cleansing while highlighting the remarkable resilience of a people who continues to stand strong despite every attempt to silence their voices. Dr. Seraderian emphasized that the film follows an 11-year-old boy growing up in Artsakh and navigating the complex realities of conflict and resilience. At a time when the world’s attention often shifts rapidly, this film invites viewers to pause and reflect on how conflict uproots lives and distorts histories, and how the scars of genocide are not confined to the past; they echo in every family torn from its home and every tradition at risk of being lost. Through its compelling storytelling, the film not only documents the tragedy but also honors the strength and spirit of those who endure.

Dr. Vatche Seraderian, ACEC President

The ACEC is proud to host the screening and thanks Marga Varea from Twinseas Media for her outreach and support in showcasing this important film. Recognizing the importance of amplifying the often-unheard voices of those affected by conflict, the ACEC made the event free to the public, believing in awareness and education as powerful tools for change. By reaching a wide audience, the goal is to cultivate understanding and empathy for those impacted by war and injustice, fulfilling the Center’s moral obligation and commitment to promoting storytelling through visual arts and educating both Armenians and non-Armenians about the issues presented in the film.

Dr. Seraderian thanked the ANC-EM for co-sponsoring the event, noting the shared commitment to raising awareness about the Armenian cause. He concluded that the film stands as a tribute to survival and a call for justice, peace, and recognition of the rights and history of the people of Artsakh.

The ACEC remains dedicated to promoting awareness of Armenian history, culture, and the ongoing struggles faced by its people through meaningful events like this.

Dr. Vazrik Chiloyan, speaking on behalf of the ANC of Eastern Massachusetts

Dr. Vazrik Chiloyan spoke on behalf of the ANC-EM, highlighting that this year marks the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide perpetrated by the Turkish government, as well as two years since the genocide and ethnic cleansing against the Armenians of Artsakh by the Azerbaijani government. He pointed out that, today, Armenians are struggling with the painful reality of unacknowledged and unpunished past crimes, alongside new crimes aimed at erasing their existence. He emphasized that similar films enable people around the world to learn about the Armenian struggle and understand the gravity of the crimes committed against them, illustrating that these struggles are not the result of mutual war, but that of genocide aimed at destroying our people.

Dr. Chiloyan shared a quote from the film’s trailer spoken by the young boy: “How can you live with a neighbor that wants to take your country?” This highlights the constant fear endured by Armenians, particularly children growing up in Artsakh, and the constant worry their ability to return to their homeland. He urged to remain steadfast in the pursuit of justice and fight for recognition, reparations, and restoration of ancestral Armenian lands. He affirmed that there is no statute of limitations on genocide, and regardless of how long it takes, justice is on our side, and that we can succeed in our struggle only if we continue our fight. Dr. Chiloyan concluded by stating that a primary objective of the Armenian National Committee and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation is to foster public awareness and support for a free, united, and independent Armenia, noting how films like this serve as vital tools to broaden public awareness and develop empathy for the Armenian cause.

Following the screening, filmmaker Sareen Hairabedian engaged with the audience during a Q&A session, providing deeper insights into the film. The event concluded with a brief reception, allowing attendees to further discuss the themes presented in the film.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
