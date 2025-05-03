Modern Iranian-Armenian Relations

By Arsen Nazarian
The Armenian Genocide coincided with the years of World War I and the reign of Ahmad Shah Qajar in Iran. During the reign of this Qajar king, the constitutional government of Iran was at its weakest and the overall situation in Iran was chaotic and messy. Ahmad Shah was unable to defend his citizens against the aggression of foreign armies, let alone pay attention to the genocide that was taking place in the neighbouring country.
In any case, Iran, despite declaring neutrality in the war, was attacked by foreign powers: Russia from the north, Britain from the south and the Ottomans from the northwest. With the entry of Ottoman army into the northwest of the country, the Armenian and Assyrian populations of those areas suffered greatly. Of course, Muslim citizens too were not spared.
Regarding the fact of the Genocide, numerous Iranian witnesses at the time have testified to the occurrence of this crime, just to name a few: Mohammad Ali Jamalzadeh, writer and translator, Reza Ali Divanbeigi, politician, Yahya Dolatabadi, poet and writer of the Constitutional era, Abdolhossein Sheibani, nicknamed Vahid-ol-Molk, writer and legislator, and many others.
It is interesting to note that before the revolution, there was no official talk of the Genocide in Iran. The issue of the Armenian Genocide began to be raised after the revolution of 1979 and has been the subject of attention and investigation by Iranian political society and civil activists, especially in the last two or three decades.
After the revolution, Iranians of Armenian descent were allowed to hold protest marches to the Turkish Embassy in Tehran on the day of April 24 and publicly hold ceremonies in commemoration of the martyrs of the heinous crime.