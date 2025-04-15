Armenian Border Village Reportedly Hit Again By Azeri Gunshots

By Shoghik Galstian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Azerbaijani forces again shot at a border village in Armenia’s Syunik province and damaged a building there late on Sunday, April 13, the Armenian Defense Ministry said on April 14 amid continuing cross-border gunfire reported by local residents.

“Nobody was injured,” the ministry said in a statement issued along with photographs of multiple bullet holes on the cultural center of the village of Khnatsakh. It called on the Azerbaijani side to investigate the incident and come up with “public clarifications.”

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry dismissed the report as “disinformation.” It said its troops “take adequate measures only in response to provocations by the Armenian armed forces.”

The incident was reported two weeks after a residential house in Khnatasakh belonging to the head of the village administration was struck by gunfire.

Residents of Khnatsakh and the nearby village of Khoznavar have reported nightly gunfire from Azerbaijani army positions for almost a month. According to them, it usually starts after 10 pm and continues through the night, keeping villagers on edge.