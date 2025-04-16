Mark Arkun Wins USA Powerlifting Prize

STONEHAM, Mass. — Mark Antranig Arkun won first place at the USA Powerlifting Titan Barbell Open in the Men’s Raw Junior (20-23 years old) 75 kg. weight class on April 13. He lifted a total of 517.5 kg. (1,140.9 pounds), including squat lifting 380.30 lbs., benching 303.14 lbs., and deadlifting 473.99 lbs.
