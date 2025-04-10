Governor Healey Proclaims April as Armenian Heritage Month

BOSTON — Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey has proclaimed April as Armenian-American Heritage Month and urged all residents of the Commonwealth to participate fittingly in its observance.

The following is a few excerpts of the proclamation:

The proclamation notes, “Over 30,000 Armenian-Americans live in Massachusetts, with the first Armenian people arriving in Massachusetts in the mid-1800s.

“Whereas, Armenian-Americans have made significant contributions to the cultural, social, and economic fabric of Massachusetts, enriching the state with their traditions, values, and entrepreneurial spirit.

“Whereas the initial migration of Armenians to the United States occurred due to the horrific large-scale massacres of the Armenian population by Sultan Abdul Hamid. During the Armenian Genocide, 1.5 million people were killed, deported, or forcibly converted. Armenian migration to Massachusetts continued after World War II and the collapse of the Soviet Union.

“Whereas the early Armenian settlers sought physical safety, freedom, and liberty of conscience, which has empowered them and their descendants to prosper for generations.