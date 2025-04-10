  TOP STORIES WEEK   15
 

Gov. Maura Healey
Armenian GenocideCommunity

Governor Healey Proclaims April as Armenian Heritage Month

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
59
0

BOSTON — Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey has proclaimed April as Armenian-American Heritage Month and urged all residents of the Commonwealth to participate fittingly in its observance.

The following is a few excerpts of the proclamation:
The proclamation notes, “Over 30,000 Armenian-Americans live in Massachusetts, with the first Armenian people arriving in Massachusetts in the mid-1800s.

“Whereas, Armenian-Americans have made significant contributions to the cultural, social, and economic fabric of Massachusetts, enriching the state with their traditions, values, and entrepreneurial spirit.

“Whereas the initial migration of Armenians to the United States occurred due to the horrific large-scale massacres of the Armenian population by Sultan Abdul Hamid. During the Armenian Genocide, 1.5 million people were killed, deported, or forcibly converted. Armenian migration to Massachusetts continued after World War II and the collapse of the Soviet Union.

“Whereas the early Armenian settlers sought physical safety, freedom, and liberty of conscience, which has empowered them and their descendants to prosper for generations.

In acknowledging the enormous challenges and sacrifices the Armenian people faced over these years, we reaffirm that the Armenian culture is an integral part of American culture, with strong influence across all spheres of life.”

The proclamation also pays tribute to Sara Yazijian, “known affectionately as ‘the mother of Armenian immigrants,” who became the first Armenian woman to arrive in Worcester, in 1882.

Appropriately, the proclamation was initiated by Worcester area student Anahit Marutyan.Mau

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
