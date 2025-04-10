TOKYO — Within the framework of the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the Vice President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan met with the Head of the Japanese Delegation Seki Yoshihiro, according to a readout issued by the Parliament, on April 8.

Arshakyan emphasized that Japan is one of Armenia’s important partners, and Armenia is interested in deepening multipolar cooperation, also considering the development of inter-parliamentary ties within that framework.

He touched upon the JAPAN 2025 exhibition, Armenia’s participation in the Osaka EXPO, which will create a new opportunity for strengthening business ties. He stated that the Tumo Center for Creative Technologies will officially open in Japan on June 1, expressing confidence that it will serve to train thousands of Japanese youth and breathe new life into cooperation between the two countries in the field of education.

Seki Yoshihiro attached importance to the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan and expressed readiness to assist in providing assistance to the Armenians displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Arshakyan presented details on regional issues, the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, and at the end of the meeting invited his colleague to Armenia.

The Armenian National Assembly delegation includes the Chair of the Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs Tsovinar Vardanyan, the Chair of the Standing Committee on Health Care Arsen Torosyan, the NA deputy Hasmik Hakobyan, and the NA Chief of Staff, Secretary General Davit Arakelyan.