Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Urges International Community to Protect Syrian Christians

JERUSALEM (Armenpress) — Armenian Apostolic Patriarchate of Jerusalem on March 11 appealed to the international community, states, religious and humanitarian organizations, and individuals, urging them to focus on the protection of all Christians in Syria.

In a communique, the Patriarchate wrote in part:

“As we stand witness to the ongoing turmoil and devastating conflict in Syria, our hearts are filled with deep sorrow and concern for all who are suffering. We, in particular, are moved by the plight of our Armenian Christian brothers and sisters who have lived for generations in this land, a place they sought refuge after the horrific Armenian genocide of 1915. Syria has been home to many of the survivors and their descendants, and their presence there is a testament to the resilience and faith of the Armenian Christian.

“Today, the safety and security of all Christian Communities in Syria are threatened once again by the violence and chaos that regrettably plagues this region. We raise our voices not only for the protection of all innocent lives, but especially for the Armenians who remain a living remnant of a people who endured the first genocide of the 20th century. They are not simply an ethnic group or a community of believers; they are a sacred witness to survival, perseverance, and the continued struggle for dignity in the face of genocidal persecution.

“The Armenians in Syria, many of whom reside in the cities of Aleppo, Damascus, and elsewhere, have already endured so much. They have rebuilt their lives after the Genocide, established vibrant communities, and contributed richly to the social, cultural, and spiritual fabric of Syria. Yet, they now face a renewed threat to their lives and heritage. Their churches, schools, and homes have been caught in the crossfire of an ongoing civil war, and the fear of further displacement looms once again.

“We call upon the international community — governments, religious organizations, humanitarian bodies, and individuals—to urgently focus attention on the protection and preservation of all Christians in Syria. These communities are not just ethnic minorities; they are a vital part of the Christian presence in the larger Middle East, a presence that has endured for centuries.”