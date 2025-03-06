Pashinyan Defends Caution over Armenian Prisoners in Azerbaijan

By Naira Bulghadarain and Robert Zargarian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan insisted over the weekend that his government is doing its best behind the scenes to try to secure the release of eight former leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh and other Armenian prisoners held in Azerbaijan.

“All possible diplomatic efforts are being made in that direction,” Pashinyan told journalists in Yerevan.

When asked to shed light on those efforts, he said, “We raise this issue in all negotiations, and we also raise these issues in negotiations with Azerbaijan, and efforts are being made in that direction that are not visible.”

“I am 100 percent sure that saying that [publicly] would only damage our efforts and damage those people,” he added.

Pashinyan earlier gave the same explanation for the Armenian government’s failure to explicitly condemn the trials of the former Karabakh leaders that began in Baku on January 17. His detractors dismissed it, saying that he is simply afraid of angering Baku.