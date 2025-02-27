Foreclosure of Armenian Patriarchate Properties Threatens Christians in the Holy Land

By Bedross Der Matossian

In a stunning escalation that threatens to upend centuries of sacred stewardship, the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem now faces an existential crisis as the city threatens to foreclose on its properties.

Disputed tax claims may force the auction of estates that have long been the lifeblood of Jerusalem’s Christian heritage. This not only endangers the survival of a venerable institution but also imperils the historic Status Quo that has safeguarded the delicate balance of religious rights in the Holy City for generations.

That’s why the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem is petitioning in court this week to halt the foreclosure process, saying in a rare statement that the alleged debts, which date back to 1994, “have never been proven in judicial proceedings, and through customary practices heretofore have never been enforced.”

This dispute, which affects not only the Armenian Patriarchate but also other Christian religious institutions, has major historical and contemporary implications for the Christian communities in the city, including the Greek Orthodox, Armenian, Latin, and others. The city would be wise to employ prudence and caution.

The municipality claims that Christian religious institutions owe tens of millions of dollars in unpaid taxes for their commercial properties that generate income. According to Israeli tax laws, only non-commercial religious properties are exempt from taxes, meaning that property leased by religious institutions for commercial purposes is subject to taxes.