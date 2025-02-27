Obituary: Vaughan H. Totovian, Engineering Standout, Dedicated to Friends, Family

By Stephen Kurkjian
WATERTOWN — Vaughan H. Totovian, a lifelong resident of Watertown who as a civil engineer completed many of the most essential public transportation in Massachusetts history, passed away on February 9 at age 66. He had been suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease for several years.
Totovian, the husband of Lily (Tossounian), was a graduate of Watertown High School and Northeastern University where he graduated in 1981 with a degree in civil engineering.
Over the next quarter century following his college graduation, Totovian worked on and completed numerous projects which re-made highway and public transportation history in Greater Boston.
They included the Big Dig, which submerged into a tunnel the overhead main travel route through Boston; the entrance to the Ted Williams Tunnel, which provided a second artery to Logan Airport by extending the Massachusetts Turnpike to East Boston and points north; the Boston Engine terminal in Somerville; commuter rail stations between Canton and Fall River and the easing of monumental Cape Cod traffic jams from the rotary at Sagamore Bridge.
While civil engineering is a collaborative effort with the way forward the result of consensus among numerous professionals, Totovian stood out as an ultimate authority because of his technical expertise and a historic memory, said several co-workers.