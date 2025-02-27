Armenian Patriarchate Warns of Israeli Threat to Seize Properties in East Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (Palestine Chronicle) — The Armenian Patriarchate in East Jerusalem warned on Wednesday, February 19, that Israel intended to confiscate its properties there, claiming that it has accrued debts since 1994.

“The hearing for the administrative petition filed by the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem is set for Monday, February 24, 2025,” the Patriarchate said in a statement this week.

It explained that the petition was filed “as an attempt to stop the foreclosure process against real estate properties that the Patriarchate has owned for centuries, so as to collect arnona (Municipal Tax) debts that have allegedly accrued since 1994.”

“If, God forbidding, the Patriarchate’s petition is denied, the Jerusalem Municipality will seize real estate properties belonging to the Patriarchate and put them up for auction in order to collect allegedly disputed debts that have never been proven in judicial proceedings, and through customary practices heretofore, have never been enforced,” the statement noted.

The statement further noted that the petition was aimed “at the actions of the collection officer,” an employee of the Jerusalem Municipality “who has ‘determined’ that the Patriarchate owes an astronomical debt, without regard for the statute of limitations, and without providing clear identification of the basis for the alleged debt.”

Furthermore, “a significant portion” of the alleged debt relates to a property that is actually leased to the municipality itself, said the statement.