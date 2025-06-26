Azerbaijani Researcher Bahruz Samadov Sentenced to 15 years on Charges of Treason

By Aytan Farhadova

The Baku Grave Crimes Court has sentenced Azerbaijani researcher, peace activist, and OC Media contributor Bahruz Samadov to 15 years in prison on charges of treason.

The court issued its ruling against Samadov on Monday, June 23.

A journalist present in court for the verdict told OC Media that the process was held behind closed doors, with Samadov’s grandmother, friends, and activists only allowed to enter the courtroom for the verdict to be announced.

They said Samadov looked tired, as he was on the fourth day of the hunger strike.

Human rights lawyer Zibeyda Sadigova, who represented Samadov said he was only drinking water, and was currently being held in the prison hospital.