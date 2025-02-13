9 Defendants Sentenced to Life in Retrial over Dink Assassination

ISTANBUL (Turkish Minute) — A Turkish court has sentenced nine defendants to life in prison in the retrial of public officials accused of complicity in the 2007 assassination of Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink, following a Supreme Court of Appeals ruling that overturned previous verdicts for being too lenient, Turkish media reported on Saturday, February 8.

The İstanbul 14th High Criminal Court convicted former Trabzon Gendarmerie Commander Ali Öz, along with Okan Şimşek, Mehmet Ayhan, Onur Karakaya, Osman Gülbel and Hasan Durmuşoğlu, of “attempting to overthrow the constitutional order,” sentencing each of them to life imprisonment. Former gendarmerie officer Muharrem Demirkale received a life sentence for “premeditated murder,” while Yavuz Karakaya and Bekir Yokuş were sentenced to 12 years and 10 years, respectively, for aiding and abetting the murder. Another defendant, Veysal Şahin, was sentenced to 15 years for “negligent homicide” but was acquitted of terrorism-related charges.

The verdicts come after the Supreme Court of Appeals ruled in 2023 that prior sentences handed down in the case were insufficient. The retrial focused on evidence that some officials had prior knowledge of the assassination plot but failed to act. Testimony during the trial indicated that intelligence about a planned attack on Dink had been deliberately misdated and concealed under the orders of senior officials. Şahin testified that former Gendarmerie Commander Öz instructed subordinates to suppress intelligence received six months before the murder, documenting it instead as arriving one day after the killing.

Hrant Dink, the editor-in-chief of the Turkish-Armenian bilingual weekly Agos, was shot and killed outside his office in İstanbul on January 19, 2007 by then-17-year-old Ogün Samast. Samast was convicted and sentenced to nearly 23 years in prison in 2011. However, investigations revealed that multiple public officials had knowledge of the assassination plot but failed to prevent it.

The initial trial concluded in 2021 with 27 convictions and 33 acquittals, including former Trabzon police intelligence chief Engin Dinç and İstanbul intelligence head Ahmet İlhan Güler, who were cleared of “negligent homicide.” Former high-ranking police officials Ramazan Akyürek and Ali Fuat Yılmazer received aggravated life sentences for “premeditated murder.” The Supreme Court of Appeals upheld these sentences but overturned other convictions, leading to the retrial.

International observers such as the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) have described the investigation into the assassination as politicized.