Former Commander of Nagorno Karabakh Army Sentenced to Five Years’ Imprisonment

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

The Former Commander of the Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army Jalal Harutyunyan has been sentenced to five years and six months imprisonment after previously being found guilty of negligence. His lawyers have vowed to appeal the verdict.

According to his lawyers, Harutyunyan maintained his innocence before the sentencing on Friday, February 7.

“We will also challenge the severity of the sentence,” Andranik Mnatsakanyan, Harutyunyan’s lawyer, told CivilNet.

Mnatsakanyan also said that Harutyunyan has “a debilitating illness” and should undergo a medical examination, which the court “unjustifiably denied” although Harutyunyan had undergone surgery at least seven times in the past.

Harutyunyan was injured during the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War when a military vehicle he was travelling in was blown up.