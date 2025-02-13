Former Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Accused of Being Russian Spy

YEREVAN (News.am) — Azerbaijan has accused several people of representing Russian interests has been unmasked, Azerbaijani media reported on February 10.

According to local media, the head of this structure was former head of the presidential administration Ramiz Mehdiyev, known as the “gray cardinal.”

The group also included former Azerbaijani Culture Minister Abulfas Garayev, former Azerbaijani Youth and Sports Minister Azad Rahimov and former Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov. Former Minister of National Security Eldar Mahmudov reportedly attended meetings of this group from time to time.