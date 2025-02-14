Oscar Tatosian and Talin Yacoubian Elected as Assembly Co-Chairs

WASHINGTON — The Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) hosted a special event that included a briefing for Assembly Members and guests on Saturday, February 1, in Naples, Florida. The Assembly’s National Board meeting took place in conjunction with the special event, where Oscar Tatosian and Talin Yacoubian were elected as the Assembly’s new co-chairs. Tatosian and Yacoubian previously served as co-chairs-elect in 2024.

Longtime Assembly Board Members Tatosian, president of Oscar Isberian Rugs, and Yacoubian, a partner and founding member of Yacoubian and Power LLP, expressed their commitment to the organization and the Armenian people throughout the weekend. Their professional experiences and personal involvement in the Armenian diaspora and homeland positions them to successfully lead the Assembly towards the future.

Yacoubian served as the co-chair of the Armenian Genocide Centennial Commemorative Committee in 2015, where she spearheaded a peaceful march numbering 160,000 in Los Angeles. She is a Board of Trustee Member of the Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center and served as the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Western District Chair from 2015-2020. Yacoubian also teaches Legal Writing and Advocacy at USC Gould School of Law.

Tatosian’s service to the community includes as chair of the Eastern Diocese’s Diocesan Council, member of the Eastern Diocese’s Board of Trustees, board member of St. Nersess Seminary, and Board Member of Fund For Armenian Relief, in addition to his service in his hometown of Chicago as president of the Auxiliary Guild Board of the Lyric Opera of Chicago and member of the Auxiliary Board of the Art Institute of Chicago.

In addition to the election of Yacoubian and Tatosian during the Assembly’s National Board meeting, the following officers were elected: Bianka Kadian-Dodov as treasurer, Lisa Kalustian as secretary, and Valina Agbabian as assistant secretary.

Board President Carolyn Mugar was named president emeritus, and former Assembly co-chairs Van Krikorian and Anthony Barsamian were named chair emeritus and immediate past co-chair, respectively.