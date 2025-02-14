  TOP STORIES WEEK   07
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
07

Week

Latest articles of the week
New Assembly Co-Chairs Oscar Tatosian and Talin Yacoubian
Community

Oscar Tatosian and Talin Yacoubian Elected as Assembly Co-Chairs

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
69
0

WASHINGTON — The Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) hosted a special event that included a briefing for Assembly Members and guests on Saturday, February 1, in Naples, Florida. The Assembly’s National Board meeting took place in conjunction with the special event, where Oscar Tatosian and Talin Yacoubian were elected as the Assembly’s new co-chairs. Tatosian and Yacoubian previously served as co-chairs-elect in 2024.

From left, former Assembly Co-Chair Van Krikorian, Assembly Board Member Annie Totah, former Assembly Co-Chair Anthony Barsamian, Assembly Co-Chairs Talin Yacoubian and Oscar Tatosian, Assembly Board Members Lisa Kalustian, Valina Agbabian, Herman Purutyan, and Lu Ann Ohanian

Longtime Assembly Board Members Tatosian, president of Oscar Isberian Rugs, and Yacoubian, a partner and founding member of Yacoubian and Power LLP, expressed their commitment to the organization and the Armenian people throughout the weekend. Their professional experiences and personal involvement in the Armenian diaspora and homeland positions them to successfully lead the Assembly towards the future.

Yacoubian served as the co-chair of the Armenian Genocide Centennial Commemorative Committee in 2015, where she spearheaded a peaceful march numbering 160,000 in Los Angeles. She is a Board of Trustee Member of the Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center and served as the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Western District Chair from 2015-2020. Yacoubian also teaches Legal Writing and Advocacy at USC Gould School of Law.

Tatosian’s service to the community includes as chair of the Eastern Diocese’s Diocesan Council, member of the Eastern Diocese’s Board of Trustees, board member of St. Nersess Seminary, and Board Member of Fund For Armenian Relief, in addition to his service in his hometown of Chicago as president of the Auxiliary Guild Board of the Lyric Opera of Chicago and member of the Auxiliary Board of the Art Institute of Chicago.

In addition to the election of Yacoubian and Tatosian during the Assembly’s National Board meeting, the following officers were elected: Bianka Kadian-Dodov as treasurer, Lisa Kalustian as secretary, and Valina Agbabian as assistant secretary.

Board President Carolyn Mugar was named president emeritus, and former Assembly co-chairs Van Krikorian and Anthony Barsamian were named chair emeritus and immediate past co-chair, respectively.

Ambassador Edward Djerejian

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

A discussion featuring Ambassador Edward Djerejian commenced the weekend, as he shared reflections on his career as an American diplomat with Armenian origins. As a child of Armenian Genocide survivor parents, Ambassador Djerejian discussed feeling a sense of responsibility that led him to join the US Foreign Service, where he served under eight Presidents, spanning from John F. Kennedy to Bill Clinton, followed by his service as US ambassador to Syria and Israel. He reflected on Armenia’s current state and political realities, noting that Armenia must improve relations with its neighbors and regional players, as well as the US, while protecting its identity, religion, culture, and democracy. Ambassador Djerejian, who is currently Senior Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, also elaborated on the new US government and Congressional leadership, and its potential impact on Armenian issues.

Assembly Congressional Director Mariam Khaloyan and Assembly Director of Research and Analysis Robert Avetisyan

The briefing portion was led by Assembly Congressional Relations Director Mariam Khaloyan and Assembly Director of Research and Analysis Robert Avetisyan, who spoke about the Assembly’s 2025 priorities, programs and activities – particularly advocacy and education – the importance of activism, and the methods in which to participate, including the Assembly’s upcoming Advocacy Summit from March 31, 2025 through April 2, 2025, and the Assembly’s flagship Terjenian-Thomas Internship Program in Washington, D.C., and Summer Internship Program in Yerevan.

The Armenia Tree Project’s Tom Garabedian presented the organization’s highlights, as well a brief report of activities and achievements.

Assembly Co-Chair Tatosian expressed how he was inspired by the “depth of commitment” of the participants during the briefing session, as “individuals of various generations expressed their interest in supporting Armenia and its development.”

“I’m personally excited for the upcoming year ahead, working together with individuals and organizations to further the mission and support Armenia,” he said.

Committee members and event sponsors Karnig and Karen Durgarian and Anthony and Nancy Barsamian

The evening’s program included remarks by former Assembly Co-Chairs Van Krikorian and Anthony Barsamian, and current Co-Chairs Oscar Tatosian and Talin Yacoubian. The special event concluded with a dinner and an evening of Armenian music with the Mal Barsamian Band.

Assembly’s Naples, Florida Committee Members, from left, Lu Ann Ohanian, Nancy Barsamian, Karen Durgarian, Lucine Kapreilian, Melanie Bilazarian, Diane Surabian and Lisa Nersesian Richardson

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

“In Naples, Florida, I had the privilege of witnessing a passionate gathering of Armenian Americans, united by a shared commitment to strengthening our diaspora, enhancing Armenian-American relations, and advancing the Armenian cause,” said Yacoubian. “Their enthusiasm and dedication to coalesce around the Armenian Assembly’s efforts reaffirmed the power of unity in shaping a stronger, more connected Armenian future. This gathering was more than just a meeting — it was a testament to the enduring spirit of our people and the collective will to preserve, promote, and elevate the Armenian identity on a global stage.”

The Assembly offers special thanks to Committee Members Karen Durgarian, Nancy Barsamian, Melanie Bilazarian, Lucine Kapreilian, Lu Ann Ohanian, Lisa Nersesian Richardson, and Diane Surabian, and to its sponsors.

SHARE
Previous 9 Defendants Sentenced to Life in Retrial over Dink Assassination
Next New Single Groung Out from Kronos Quartet’s Album ‘Witness’ of Works by Mary Kouyoumdjian
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.